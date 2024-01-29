St Andrews businessman fears permanent South Street changes could spell disaster

A St Andrews businessman fears permanent road changes earmarked for South Street could spell disaster for the town.

Eric Milne, of Fisher and Donaldson, predicts widened pavements along with more bike racks and benches will put off shoppers.

The bakery owner is angry about the potential loss of dozens of parking spaces along the town centre street.

A new zebra crossing outside Jannetta’s ice cream shop is among the proposals now released.

And pavement extensions are also likely to be introduced at four key points – outside St Andrews Brewing Co, The Criterion, The Adamson and Jannetta’s.

Council officers were given the green light to draw up the £500,000 plans last April.

It followed a public consultation, which found a slim majority of locals in favour.

Loss of parking spaces ‘a disaster’ in other Fife towns

While councillors have yet to approve the proposals, Mr Milne said: “If they can prove removing cars and parking benefits town centres anywhere else, I would almost be happy.

“But the main evidence in Fife is it’s a disaster. It’s certainly not been of benefit in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline or Leven.

“If you don’t get people into the town you’re on a hiding to nothing.”

Mr Milne, who has two St Andrews premises, added: “They are making it harder and harder for people to get to the shops.

“This is a town for shops. It’s not a park, it’s not a cycle park and adding benches and bike racks will do nothing for businesses.”

Older people ‘won’t jump on a bike’

Temporary changes were implemented as part of the Spaces For People scheme during the Covid pandemic.

The idea was to give pedestrians room to keep their distance while walking past each other.

And it’s hoped making it permanent will encourage a cafe culture and persuade more people to ditch their cars.

But St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson said each St Andrews parking space brings in £1,000 a year for Fife Council.

“We must balance the need for the use of the pavement space against the cost of not having the parking, both in council revenue terms and access for shoppers,” he said.

“We have a relatively aged population who are not going to jump on a bike.

“They are also talking about putting in more benches and cycle racks, which I believe are more obstacles on the pavement.

“It’s a difficult one because there are lots of people for and against.”

St Andrews street changes need to work for all

Councillors heard last year that to remove all the temporary measures and return South Street to its previous condition would cost between £10,000 and £20,000.

Head of transportation John Mitchell agreed the plans meant a potential loss of council income.

However he added: “The question is how we use that space, how it looks for the town, whether it helps with cafe culture, how people want to live.”

Meanwhile, transportation spokesman Councillor Altany Craik said the community had been fully involved in the conversation.

“It is important to get a streetscape that works for different groups,” he said.

“Concerns over the reduction in car parking spaces need to be considered in the round, as does the use of the pavement by businesses.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to get spaces that work for us all.”