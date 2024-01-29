Hunt for driver continues as police car ‘extensively’ damaged in Fife car chase

A hunt for a Fife driver is continuing after a police vehicle was “extensively” damaged in a car chase.

Police signalled for the driver to pull over in Thornton on Saturday night but they made off.

A chase then took place before a crash involving the two vehicles left the police car unable to continue.

The force confirmed on Monday that the search for the driver who failed to stop is ongoing.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Saturday, an officer on patrol signalled a car to stop on Main Street, Thornton.

“The vehicle, a black Ford Fiesta, failed to stop, resulting in a short pursuit in the Thornton and Stenton areas.

“A collision occurred at the junction of Mar Drive at Parbroath Drive and the suspect vehicle made off.

“The police car suffered extensive damage.

“The officer was uninjured and inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the car.”