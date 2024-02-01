New multi-million-pound golf resort plans submitted for St Andrews site formerly owned by Mark Ogren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New multi-million-pound golf resort plans submitted for St Andrews site formerly owned by Mark Ogren

The public will get a chance to view the proposals and speak to the project team in March.

By Claire Warrender
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the outskirts of St Andrews have been unveiled.

International firm Alvarez & Marsal Golf bought the Feddinch site from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren in a £7m deal last year.

And they hope to bring substantial economic developments to the area.

The Feddinch site has views over St Andrews.
The Feddinch site has views over St Andrews. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

While detailed plans have not yet been revealed, they include a golf course. clubhouse, accommodation and associated facilities.

Parking, landscaping and ancillary development and works are also planned.

The developers submitted a proposal of application notice to Fife Council on Wednesday.

This gives notice of intention to develop, paving the way for a comprehensive planning application in the near future.

And hopes are high it could finally spell a positive future for the beleagured site following 24 years of uncertainty.

Public consultation will let people view Feddinch golf resort plans

Alvarez & Marsal promise significant investment and job-creation during both the development’s construction and operational phases.

And they say the 18-hole golf course on the south side of St Andrews will be “sensitively designed”.

The site of the new St Andrews golf resort
The partially-formed golf resort at Feddinch Mains, near St Andrews, is up for sale.

The public will be given a change to view initial plans and talk to the project team at a consultation event at Craigtoun Cafe on March 5, rom 3-7pm.

Managing director Tyler J Kirsch said: “We are thrilled to announce our proposal for the creation of a sensitively-designed golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

“Our proposal aims to complete a property that has remained under development for over two decades.

“During construction and upon completion the property will generate substantial economic developments and job creation.”

Who are Alvarez and Marsal?

Purchasers Alvarez and Marsal, known as A&M Golf, already own Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville, Ireland.

They invested £64 million in the venture, which now ranks in Golf Digest’s top 100 Irish golf courses.

And their other course in New Mexico is 55th in a list of America’s best public courses.

Speaking to the Courier following the site’s sale last August, Mr Kirsch said they would not be using the Feddinch name.

“We will be referring to the property as A&M Fife in the interim,” he said.

Feddinch site’s chequered history

Mark Ogren had been trying to sell the site for some time after contractors downed tools without being paid in 2021.

Mr Ogren blamed a former business partner who, he claimed, had hired contractors behind his back.

He had hoped to pick up where a failed £25m project, designed by Open champion Tom Weiskopf, left off in 2014

And his plans included a clubhouse, golf accommodation, 39 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant.

Several separate golf course plans have been submitted for the Feddinch site since 1999.

