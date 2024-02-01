New multi-million-pound golf resort plans submitted for St Andrews site formerly owned by Mark Ogren

Plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the outskirts of St Andrews have been unveiled.

International firm Alvarez & Marsal Golf bought the Feddinch site from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren in a £7m deal last year.

And they hope to bring substantial economic developments to the area.

While detailed plans have not yet been revealed, they include a golf course. clubhouse, accommodation and associated facilities.

Parking, landscaping and ancillary development and works are also planned.

The developers submitted a proposal of application notice to Fife Council on Wednesday.

This gives notice of intention to develop, paving the way for a comprehensive planning application in the near future.

And hopes are high it could finally spell a positive future for the beleagured site following 24 years of uncertainty.

Public consultation will let people view Feddinch golf resort plans

Alvarez & Marsal promise significant investment and job-creation during both the development’s construction and operational phases.

And they say the 18-hole golf course on the south side of St Andrews will be “sensitively designed”.

The public will be given a change to view initial plans and talk to the project team at a consultation event at Craigtoun Cafe on March 5, rom 3-7pm.

Managing director Tyler J Kirsch said: “We are thrilled to announce our proposal for the creation of a sensitively-designed golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

“Our proposal aims to complete a property that has remained under development for over two decades.

“During construction and upon completion the property will generate substantial economic developments and job creation.”

Who are Alvarez and Marsal?

Purchasers Alvarez and Marsal, known as A&M Golf, already own Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville, Ireland.

They invested £64 million in the venture, which now ranks in Golf Digest’s top 100 Irish golf courses.

And their other course in New Mexico is 55th in a list of America’s best public courses.

Speaking to the Courier following the site’s sale last August, Mr Kirsch said they would not be using the Feddinch name.

“We will be referring to the property as A&M Fife in the interim,” he said.

Feddinch site’s chequered history

Mark Ogren had been trying to sell the site for some time after contractors downed tools without being paid in 2021.

Mr Ogren blamed a former business partner who, he claimed, had hired contractors behind his back.

He had hoped to pick up where a failed £25m project, designed by Open champion Tom Weiskopf, left off in 2014

And his plans included a clubhouse, golf accommodation, 39 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant.

Several separate golf course plans have been submitted for the Feddinch site since 1999.