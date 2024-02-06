St Andrews Aquarium lodges plans for new sea wall after Storm Babet devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Aquarium lodges plans for new sea wall after Storm Babet devastation

The popular attraction suffered significant damage in the wake of the October storm.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
St Andrews Aquarium has been closed due to bad weather
St Andrews Aquarium has lodged plans for a higher sea wall.

St Andrews Aquarium wants to build a new sea wall to protect it from future tidal surges.

The popular Fife attraction suffered devastating damage and was forced to close in the wake of Storm Babet in October.

Damage to St Andrews Aquarium.
Damage to St Andrews Aquarium. Image: St Andrews Aquarium

Huge waves caused the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool when steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

However, the family-owned aquarium has now lodged a planning application with Fife Council to build a higher wall.

And it plans other improvements too, including an underwater viewing area for visitors and upgraded sea pools.

A new presentation and exhibition space is also mooted.

Aim to provide richer visitor experience

The plans are submitted as part of the ongoing repairs process at the site on The Scores.

And a planning statement says: “The damage caused by the storms has highlighted the need for a more robust solution to wave damage to protect the existing building and the external areas.

St Andrews Aquarium
The outside pool at St Andrews Aquarium . Supplied by St Andrews Aquarium.

It says the sea wall will “provide protection from the increasing number of storms and sea surges that are occurring.”

And they add: “The proposed alterations aim to improve the environment for the aquarium’s animals and provide a richer and more diverse visitor experience.

“It will also improve the sea defences at the facility, ensuring the aquarium can operate safely during future storms.”

Seals have not yet returned to St Andrews Aquarium

St Andrews Aquarium opened in 1999 and houses more than 120 animal species.

Set in cliffs overlooking St Andrews Bay, it provides a variety of attractions and educational facilities.

And it is a key part of the local economy, attracting 70,000 visitors a year.

The attraction partially reopened in November after a post-storm clean-up.

However, the seals are not expected to return until at least the end of the year.

Their eight-foot deep Victorian sea pools were filled with seaweed and need significant repair work.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

