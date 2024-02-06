St Andrews Aquarium lodges plans for new sea wall after Storm Babet devastation

St Andrews Aquarium wants to build a new sea wall to protect it from future tidal surges.

The popular Fife attraction suffered devastating damage and was forced to close in the wake of Storm Babet in October.

Huge waves caused the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool when steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

However, the family-owned aquarium has now lodged a planning application with Fife Council to build a higher wall.

And it plans other improvements too, including an underwater viewing area for visitors and upgraded sea pools.

A new presentation and exhibition space is also mooted.

Aim to provide richer visitor experience

The plans are submitted as part of the ongoing repairs process at the site on The Scores.

And a planning statement says: “The damage caused by the storms has highlighted the need for a more robust solution to wave damage to protect the existing building and the external areas.

It says the sea wall will “provide protection from the increasing number of storms and sea surges that are occurring.”

And they add: “The proposed alterations aim to improve the environment for the aquarium’s animals and provide a richer and more diverse visitor experience.

“It will also improve the sea defences at the facility, ensuring the aquarium can operate safely during future storms.”

Seals have not yet returned to St Andrews Aquarium

St Andrews Aquarium opened in 1999 and houses more than 120 animal species.

Set in cliffs overlooking St Andrews Bay, it provides a variety of attractions and educational facilities.

And it is a key part of the local economy, attracting 70,000 visitors a year.

The attraction partially reopened in November after a post-storm clean-up.

However, the seals are not expected to return until at least the end of the year.

Their eight-foot deep Victorian sea pools were filled with seaweed and need significant repair work.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.