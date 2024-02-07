Two people hurt and cow killed in Fife crash

Two people were injured and a cow was killed in a crash in Fife.

The casualties were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the incident near Knockhill Racing Circuit on Tuesday evening.

The cow did not survive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a collision involving a cow and a car on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit.

“Two people were taken to the local hospital but have since been discharged.

“The cow died at the scene.

“Inquiries are complete. There will be no further police action.”