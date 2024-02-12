Dismay as Fife dentist announces extended closure amid ‘major crisis’ in NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dismay as Fife dentist announces extended closure amid ‘major crisis’ in NHS

The news comes as hundreds of patients queued for three days to register with an NHS dentist in Bristol.

By Claire Warrender
Nanodent Dentist Practice in Glenrothes has announced an extended closure
Nanodent Dental Practice in Glenrothes. Image: Google.

A Fife dental practice is closing due to lack of staff and another is ceasing NHS work amid a UK dentistry crisis.

Nanodent in Glenrothes says it has no choice but to shut for “an extended period” from April 5 after finding it impossible to recruit dentists and staff.

Meanwhile, Redburn Dental in Kirkcaldy is going fully private due to ongoing pressures.

They are the latest in a string of dentists to stop NHS treatment, despite a major Scottish Government shake-up.

Ron Page is one of the Glenrothes patients affected by the dentist closure

It follows scenes where hundreds of people queued for three days to register with an NHS dentist in Bristol.

Dismayed Nanodent patients Ron and Wilma Page have been with the practice for 40 years and are still trying to secure an alternative.

And Rob said: “There is obviously a major crisis. Even private dentists are rejecting people because they don’t have spaces.”

Glenrothes dentist apologises for closure amid recruitment problems

In an email to patients, Nanodent say the decision follows a great deal of thought.

They add: “We very much regret having to take this action.

“We also appreciate all the difficulties there are in finding a dental practice that is willing to accept NHS patients.

“We can only apologise that neither us nor the health board have found any alternative solution for the problems we are encountering at Nanodent.”

Children are offered registration at another practice and there are limited spaces for adult patients at the company’s Leven surgery, eight miles away.

However, those who have not attended for some time are being de-registered.

The surgery says it will publicise when it is able to reopen.

National dentistry situation ‘a disgrace’

Redburn Dental went private some years ago, retaining the NHS option for pensioners only.

And one older patient described the national situation as a disgrace.

“We’ve all paid into National Insurance for years and we’re not getting what was promised,” he said.

Robert Lockhart says the NHS has failed.
Robert Lockhart, of Saltire Dental Practice in Glenrothes, says the NHS has failed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The news comes six months after another Glenrothes dental boss warned the Scottish Government reforms could have dire consequences for patients.

Robert Lockhart of Saltire Dental Practice said they will not halt the stream of stressed dentists leaving the NHS.

What does the Scottish Government say about NHS dentistry?

The government’s changes include a new fee structure to make NHS dentistry more attractive.

A spokesperson said: “We are seeking to protect provision of treatment for NHS patients and attract more dentists, while ensuring costs remain significantly below the prices charged by private providers.”

Grant funding to extend or relocate practices in Auchtermuchty, Leslie, Newburgh and Tayport has also been provided.

And the spokesperson added: ““A dentist joining the NHS dental list for the first time, or returning after five years and practising in Auchtermuchty, may also qualify  for ‘golden hello’ payments of up to £37,500.”

Meanwhile, patients can contact the Fife Dental Advice line on 01592 226555 to find out who is taking on new NHS patients.

Anyone who is unregistered but in need of urgent treatment should read the NHS Inform website.

More from Fife

Ernest Nicholson was caught when he chatted with a police decoy. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old' he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Make a splash by joining Fife cold water 'swimrise' this International Women's Day
The last Fife Point to Point at Balcormo Mains was in 2019.
Fife Point-to-Point racing to return to the region this year at a brand new…
Police at a block of flats on Earn Road.
Man, 32, charged after raid in Kirkcaldy
Tidal Surge hammers Leven Promenade, washing up large tree debris, removing safety fencing, and knocking down walls at Leven Swimming Pool.
Video shows huge tidal surges along Fife coast as visitors urged to stay away
A train ready to depart Leven railway station as driver training begins.
Full steam ahead as work ramps up ahead of Levenmouth rail link launch
Police and ambulance units on Langlands Road, St Andrews. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Police in raid on St Andrews house as ambulance workers called to scene
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter
The Swilcan Bridge patio on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
Swilcan Bridge: What's the state of play one year on from St Andrews golf…
Break ins at Station Hotel and Thornton Bowling Club in Fife
Fife village targeted as hotel and bowling club suffer break-ins on the same night

Conversation