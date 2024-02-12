Dismay as Fife dentist announces extended closure amid ‘major crisis’ in NHS

A Fife dental practice is closing due to lack of staff and another is ceasing NHS work amid a UK dentistry crisis.

Nanodent in Glenrothes says it has no choice but to shut for “an extended period” from April 5 after finding it impossible to recruit dentists and staff.

Meanwhile, Redburn Dental in Kirkcaldy is going fully private due to ongoing pressures.

They are the latest in a string of dentists to stop NHS treatment, despite a major Scottish Government shake-up.

It follows scenes where hundreds of people queued for three days to register with an NHS dentist in Bristol.

Dismayed Nanodent patients Ron and Wilma Page have been with the practice for 40 years and are still trying to secure an alternative.

And Rob said: “There is obviously a major crisis. Even private dentists are rejecting people because they don’t have spaces.”

Glenrothes dentist apologises for closure amid recruitment problems

In an email to patients, Nanodent say the decision follows a great deal of thought.

They add: “We very much regret having to take this action.

“We also appreciate all the difficulties there are in finding a dental practice that is willing to accept NHS patients.

“We can only apologise that neither us nor the health board have found any alternative solution for the problems we are encountering at Nanodent.”

Children are offered registration at another practice and there are limited spaces for adult patients at the company’s Leven surgery, eight miles away.

However, those who have not attended for some time are being de-registered.

The surgery says it will publicise when it is able to reopen.

National dentistry situation ‘a disgrace’

Redburn Dental went private some years ago, retaining the NHS option for pensioners only.

And one older patient described the national situation as a disgrace.

“We’ve all paid into National Insurance for years and we’re not getting what was promised,” he said.

The news comes six months after another Glenrothes dental boss warned the Scottish Government reforms could have dire consequences for patients.

Robert Lockhart of Saltire Dental Practice said they will not halt the stream of stressed dentists leaving the NHS.

What does the Scottish Government say about NHS dentistry?

The government’s changes include a new fee structure to make NHS dentistry more attractive.

A spokesperson said: “We are seeking to protect provision of treatment for NHS patients and attract more dentists, while ensuring costs remain significantly below the prices charged by private providers.”

Grant funding to extend or relocate practices in Auchtermuchty, Leslie, Newburgh and Tayport has also been provided.

And the spokesperson added: ““A dentist joining the NHS dental list for the first time, or returning after five years and practising in Auchtermuchty, may also qualify for ‘golden hello’ payments of up to £37,500.”

Meanwhile, patients can contact the Fife Dental Advice line on 01592 226555 to find out who is taking on new NHS patients.

Anyone who is unregistered but in need of urgent treatment should read the NHS Inform website.