Fife dog-walker Kerry through to the semi-final of Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dog-walker Kerry through to the semi-final of Gladiators

Kerry, from Dunfermline, went head to head with 31-year-old Betti Worth.

By Chloe Burrell
Fife dog-walker Kerry Wilson on Gladiators.
Fife dog-walker Kerry Wilson has made it through to the semi-final of Gladiators. Image: BBC iPlayer

A dog-walker from Dunfermline has secured her place in the semi-final of hit show Gladiators.

Kerry Wilson, 34, made her first appearance when the the BBC show returned to the screen in January.

Now the champion mountain biker has raced through to the semi-final after coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – for the second time on Saturday night.

Dundee's Sheli McCoy (left) and Kerry Wilson (right) speaking to Bradley Walsh on Gladiators.
Kerry faced Dundee gym owner Sabre (Sheli McCoy) 0nce more. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kerry and Sabre on Gladiators.
Kerry and Sabre. Image: BBC iPlayer

She faced Sheli in the same round – entitled Hang Tough – on her first appearance in the quarter finals and was wrestled to the ground.

Dunfermline woman through to semi-final of Gladiators

Kerry made it through five competitive rounds to reach the final Eliminator stage.

She earned enough points to get a six-second head-start and beat out fellow contestant Betti Worth, 31, to a place in the semi-final.

Kerry revealed back in January that it was her wife Amber who put her name forward for the show – calling her Gladiators experience “surreal”.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after getting through, she said: “I’m super happy.

“I knew that I just had to push from the start.”

Gladiators is available to watch every Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

More from Fife

Police at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 57, in critical condition after being hit by minibus in Kirkcaldy
Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman and Dunfermline Abbey
Ask a local: An insider's guide to the 5 best things about Dunfermline
Police at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car at Kirkcaldy roundabout
Death of Fife transgender prisoner being treated as unexplained by police
Police remain at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy
Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport…
4
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Dylan McNicol, left, and Stewart McNicol, right, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash
David St John.
Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack
Drew, left, and Rab Walker from Falling Up Together
Pioneering Fife art project hopes research can help transform mental health across Scotland

Conversation