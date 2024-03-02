Fife dog-walker Kerry through to the semi-final of Gladiators

A dog-walker from Dunfermline has secured her place in the semi-final of hit show Gladiators.

Kerry Wilson, 34, made her first appearance when the the BBC show returned to the screen in January.

Now the champion mountain biker has raced through to the semi-final after coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – for the second time on Saturday night.

She faced Sheli in the same round – entitled Hang Tough – on her first appearance in the quarter finals and was wrestled to the ground.

Kerry made it through five competitive rounds to reach the final Eliminator stage.

She earned enough points to get a six-second head-start and beat out fellow contestant Betti Worth, 31, to a place in the semi-final.

Kerry revealed back in January that it was her wife Amber who put her name forward for the show – calling her Gladiators experience “surreal”.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after getting through, she said: “I’m super happy.

“I knew that I just had to push from the start.”

Gladiators is available to watch every Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.