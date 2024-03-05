Closure of unauthorised Dunfermline shisha bar backed by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closure of unauthorised Dunfermline shisha bar backed by Scottish Government

The bar was opened behind a row of shops without planning permission.

By Claire Warrender
A Holyrood reporter ruled Buzz Shisha Lounge must close.
A Holyrood reporter ruled Buzz Shisha Lounge must close.

An unauthorised Fife shisha bar has been ordered to close.

Muhammad Arslan opened Buzz Shisha Lounge in Dunfermline without planning permission in the summer of 2022.

And despite twice being refused consent, he continued to operate from an old garage behind a row of shops in Abbeyview.

Buzz Shisha Lounge operated behind row of shops and flats in Dunfermline
Buzz Shisha Lounge operated behind row of shops and flats in Dunfermline.

A shisha bar allows customers to share and smoke shisha – a flavoured tobacco – from a communal hookah.

However, 250 neighbours signed a petition complaining about noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour at the Duncan Crescent property.

A second petition in support of the venture attracted 257 signatures and was handed to Fife Council in August.

However, councillors agreed to take enforcement action against Mr Arslan in December.

Businessman claims bar already closed

The Scottish Government has now upheld the council’s decision following an appeal by Mr Arslan.

He claimed he had already closed the bar and was using the patio area for the consumption of food bought from his nearby shop.

However, Holyrood reporter Malcolm Mahoney ruled that does not appear to be the case.

Fife Council staff sickness absence rates are soaring
Fife councillors refused a retrospective planning application for the Dunfermline shisha bar.

Mr Mahoney said: “The physical characteristics remain those of the unauthorised shisha bar.

“Whilst there were no hookah pipes and beverages at the time of my site inspection, neither the sign above the entrance door reading “Buzz Shisha Lounge“, nor the tables, chairs, serving area, toilet and decor within the building had changed significantly.

“There were no signs of the claimed replacement use for the consumption of food and drink.

“It appeared that use of the shisha bar had simply been suspended.

“The fact it does not appear to be currently in active use does not change its status.”

Shisha bars ‘becoming more popular’

Mr Arslan must now stop using the Dunfermline premises as a shisha bar and remove all advertising, as well as the patio.

He had previously argued: “Should the refusal decision not be overturned, it is most likely the building will fall back into a state of disrepair.”

Speaking on his behalf last year, a planning agent called for planning permission to be granted.

“There is demand and it will be well-controlled,” he said.

“Shisha bars are becoming more popular.”

And he insisted there was no evidence to back up residents’ fears it could lead to drug use and encourage children to vape.

He said the bar would be restricted to 15 customers at a time, who would have to book a slot.

Conversation