A92 reopens southbound after crash near Glenrothes

The crash involving two vehicles happened at the Balfarg Junction.

By Kieran Webster
The crash on the A92 near Glenrothes.
The A92 crash involved two vehicles. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

The A92 has reopened southbound following a crash near Glenrothes.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened at the Balfarg Junction just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near the Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, March 5.”

The road fully reopened at around 8pm.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said at the time of the crash: “The A92 is currently restricted southbound at Balfarg due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Stagecoach said on X that some of its services suffered delays due to the crash.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were in attendance at a crash on the A92 southbound.

“The call came at 5.47pm but we are no longer in attendance.

“Two appliances attended the crash.”

More to follow.

