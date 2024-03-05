Fife A92 reopens southbound after crash near Glenrothes The crash involving two vehicles happened at the Balfarg Junction. By Kieran Webster March 5 2024, 6:42pm March 5 2024, 6:42pm Share A92 reopens southbound after crash near Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4913980/crash-a92-southbound-glenrothes-balfarg-junction/ Copy Link 0 comment The A92 crash involved two vehicles. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services The A92 has reopened southbound following a crash near Glenrothes. The crash, involving two vehicles, happened at the Balfarg Junction just before 5.30pm on Tuesday. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near the Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, March 5.” The road fully reopened at around 8pm. A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said at the time of the crash: “The A92 is currently restricted southbound at Balfarg due to a road traffic collision. “Road users are advised to use caution on approach.” Stagecoach said on X that some of its services suffered delays due to the crash. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were in attendance at a crash on the A92 southbound. “The call came at 5.47pm but we are no longer in attendance. “Two appliances attended the crash.” More to follow.
