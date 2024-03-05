A92 reopens southbound after crash near Glenrothes

The A92 has reopened southbound following a crash near Glenrothes.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened at the Balfarg Junction just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near the Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, March 5.”

The road fully reopened at around 8pm.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said at the time of the crash: “The A92 is currently restricted southbound at Balfarg due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Stagecoach said on X that some of its services suffered delays due to the crash.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were in attendance at a crash on the A92 southbound.

“The call came at 5.47pm but we are no longer in attendance.

“Two appliances attended the crash.”

More to follow.