Fife Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline The incident took place shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell March 10 2024, 2:56pm A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. Police were called to the Pilmuir Street area of the city shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday. The extent of her injuries is unknown. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.25pm on Saturday, 9 March, 2024, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline. "Emergency services attended and a woman, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital as a precaution."