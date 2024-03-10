Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

Police were called to the Pilmuir Street area of the city shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Saturday, 9 March, 2024, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a woman, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”