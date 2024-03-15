Still Game stars to bring UK and Ireland tour to Dunfermline

Stars from the legendary Scottish sitcom Still Game are bringing their tour to Dunfermline.

Auld Pals – An Evening With The Stars of Still Game will be coming to the Alhambra Theatre on September 4 as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

The lineup will include stars such as Jane McCarry, who played nosy neighbour Isa, and Sanjeev Kohli, who played Naveed the shopkeeper.

Paul Riley (Winston), Martin Cox (Tam) and Gavin Mitchell (Boaby the Barman) form the rest of the lineup.

Still Game event an ‘unforgettable evening of laughter’

The organiser of the event, Red Shoe Entertainment, promises an “unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment”.

Funny stories are promised, alongside hilarious impressions and a Q&A session for the audience.

Anyone with a VIP ticket will have the chance for a meet and greet, with photo and merchandise signing opportunities, pre-show.

The show has an age limit of 14+.

Tickets for the Still Game show can be bought online through Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, they can be purchased from the theatre’s box office by visiting in person or calling 01383 733666.

Meanwhile, Chewin’ the Fat star Karen Dunbar is also bringing her tour to venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.