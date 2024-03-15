Still Game stars to bring UK and Ireland tour to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Still Game stars to bring UK and Ireland tour to Dunfermline

The likes of Jane McCarry, who played nosy neighbour Isa, will be at the Alhambra Theatre.

By Kieran Webster
A split image of the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline and Still Games' Isa.
Still Game stars including Isa, played by Jane McCarry, will appear in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/BBC Scotland

Stars from the legendary Scottish sitcom Still Game are bringing their tour to Dunfermline.

Auld Pals – An Evening With The Stars of Still Game will be coming to the Alhambra Theatre on September 4 as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

The lineup will include stars such as Jane McCarry, who played nosy neighbour Isa, and Sanjeev Kohli, who played Naveed the shopkeeper.

Paul Riley (Winston), Martin Cox (Tam) and Gavin Mitchell (Boaby the Barman) form the rest of the lineup.

Still Game event an ‘unforgettable evening of laughter’

The organiser of the event, Red Shoe Entertainment, promises an “unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment”.

Funny stories are promised, alongside hilarious impressions and a Q&A session for the audience.

Anyone with a VIP ticket will have the chance for a meet and greet, with photo and merchandise signing opportunities, pre-show.

The show has an age limit of 14+.

Tickets for the Still Game show can be bought online through Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, they can be purchased from the theatre’s box office by visiting in person or calling 01383 733666.

Meanwhile, Chewin’ the Fat star Karen Dunbar is also bringing her tour to venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

More from Fife

The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural continues as appeal fails
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.
Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to 'drug deal' and stole jewellery and Nike…
Ian Dunbar.
Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC
Glenrothes carer warned after X-rated assault threats to service user
Shoezone in Glenrothes.
Budget retailer Shoezone set to close its Glenrothes branch
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire
The St Andrews house extension will sit above the garage on the left.
Claim St Andrews house extension will 'create corridor of darkness'
Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket
Gala day Fife
Police cuts threaten Fife remembrance parades and gala days
3
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit
Cupar flood victims 'being taken for fools' by Scottish Government

Conversation