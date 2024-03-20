20mph speed limits considered for Leven as councillors back Buckhaven and Methil scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20mph speed limits considered for Leven as councillors back Buckhaven and Methil scheme

Members agreed to move forward with the plans despite overwhelming local opposition.

By Claire Warrender
20mph zones will be introduced across Buckhaven and Methil witht he speed limit cut extended to Leven
Fife Council is to consult on 20mph zones across Buckhaven and Methil. Image: Google.

Plans to cut the speed limit on main roads across Buckhaven and Methil will eventually be extended to include Leven.

Councillors have unanimously backed the proposal for 20mph zones on Wellesley Road and Methilhaven Road.

High Street, South Street and Sea Road in Methil are also included in the scheme, as well as Main Street, Methilhill.

Main Street in Methilhill will join other streets in Buckhaven and Methil in the 20mph limit scheme
Main Street, Methilhill, will become a 20mph zone under the new plan. Image: Google.

The agreement comes despite a Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council poll which indicated overwhelming opposition to the move.

Of the 600 people who responded, 93% said no.

Residents will soon have the chance to take part in a formal consultation on the issue before a final decision is made.

And fresh plans will then be drawn up for roads throughout Leven as part of a Fife-wide speed limit review.

Safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Members of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee said they understood why some people opposed the change.

However, they cited evidence showing lower speeds are safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

And they agreed the cut is in line with the active travel schemes being created alongside the new railway.

A map showing which streets are included in the 20mph plan.
A map showing which streets are included in the 20mph plan.

Committee convener Colin Davidson said: “This is welcome opportunity and the quicker we can roll it out across Levenmouth, the happier I will be.

“If we’re spending millions of pounds of levelling-up money in Levenmouth and Kennoway then we need to make sure it’s safe for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Why is Sea Road included?

Some councillors questioned why Sea Road, with few houses on either side, is included in the scheme.

Traffic management consultant Lesley Craig explained it links Wellesley Road and Methilhaven Road, which will be 20mph.

Sea Road, Methil. Image: Google.

“You have to look at the continuity of speed limits so drivers aren’t confused by going 20, 30, 20,” she said.

“Sea Road would have been the only road in the area with a 30mph speed limit.”

Leven speed limit cut coming soon

She added: “This report only covers Buckhaven and Methil.

“There will be another one coming for Leven.

“We can’t include everywhere in one order as it would just take too much of staff resources to be able to get all of the signing and lines etc done.

“I can say we are getting requests for 20mph speed limits in all areas now.

“This is very much in line with the Scottish Government strategy of 20mph through towns and villages.”

A formal consultation is currently ongoing for the whole of St Andrews.

If the public objects to the Buckhaven and Methil scheme, it will be brought back to councillors for further discussion.

However, Ms Craig warned the consultation and implementation will take several months.

