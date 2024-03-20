20mph speed limits considered for Leven as councillors back Buckhaven and Methil scheme

Plans to cut the speed limit on main roads across Buckhaven and Methil will eventually be extended to include Leven.

Councillors have unanimously backed the proposal for 20mph zones on Wellesley Road and Methilhaven Road.

High Street, South Street and Sea Road in Methil are also included in the scheme, as well as Main Street, Methilhill.

The agreement comes despite a Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council poll which indicated overwhelming opposition to the move.

Of the 600 people who responded, 93% said no.

Residents will soon have the chance to take part in a formal consultation on the issue before a final decision is made.

And fresh plans will then be drawn up for roads throughout Leven as part of a Fife-wide speed limit review.

Safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Members of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee said they understood why some people opposed the change.

However, they cited evidence showing lower speeds are safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

And they agreed the cut is in line with the active travel schemes being created alongside the new railway.

Committee convener Colin Davidson said: “This is welcome opportunity and the quicker we can roll it out across Levenmouth, the happier I will be.

“If we’re spending millions of pounds of levelling-up money in Levenmouth and Kennoway then we need to make sure it’s safe for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Why is Sea Road included?

Some councillors questioned why Sea Road, with few houses on either side, is included in the scheme.

Traffic management consultant Lesley Craig explained it links Wellesley Road and Methilhaven Road, which will be 20mph.

“You have to look at the continuity of speed limits so drivers aren’t confused by going 20, 30, 20,” she said.

“Sea Road would have been the only road in the area with a 30mph speed limit.”

Leven speed limit cut coming soon

She added: “This report only covers Buckhaven and Methil.

“There will be another one coming for Leven.

“We can’t include everywhere in one order as it would just take too much of staff resources to be able to get all of the signing and lines etc done.

“I can say we are getting requests for 20mph speed limits in all areas now.

“This is very much in line with the Scottish Government strategy of 20mph through towns and villages.”

A formal consultation is currently ongoing for the whole of St Andrews.

If the public objects to the Buckhaven and Methil scheme, it will be brought back to councillors for further discussion.

However, Ms Craig warned the consultation and implementation will take several months.