Plans for major Cupar North development changed after public backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for major Cupar North development changed after public backlash

Persimmon Homes say they have responded to community feedback following almost 500 objections.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look. Image: Supplied by Persimmon Homes.

Developers behind the proposed Cupar North expansion have amended their plans in the face of overwhelming public opposition.

Almost 500 people objected to the planning application, which would increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

And two years on, Persimmon Homes have submitted their final proposal which seeks to address a number of concerns raised by locals.

They describe some of the changes as “significant” following the community feedback.

However, they remain “entirely committed” to the project, which includes almost 1,500 houses on farmland along Cupar’s northern edge.

A primary school, hotel, leisure facilities, a relief road and a petrol station are also included in the multi-million-pound plan.

Changes to Cupar North planning application

The changes to the Cupar North application mean the final proposal now includes a district heating system. This was a specific ask by community groups.

And Persimmon says this will reduce the development’s carbon footprint and lower maintenance and energy bills.

A graphic showing a plan of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.
A graphic showing a plan of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.

They have also changed the phasing of the scheme and will now start in the east and west of the site at the same time.

And larger open spaces, as well as equipped children’s play areas, are now included.

There are still no plans for healthcare facilities. However Persimmon have justified that, saying NHS Fife has not identified any requirement.

But land next to Adamson Hospital will be retained in case the need arises in future.

What are the objections to Cupar North?

Many people in Cupar are opposed to the scale of the development, first mooted in 2009.

Grounds for objection range from flooding risk and sewerage provision to school capacity and the lack of medical facilities.

Plans for Cupar North
Plans for Cupar North now included changes.

And the prospect of a substantial increase in traffic from hundreds of new residents features in many of the responses.

Among the 494 objectors is NHS Fife, which raised concerns the town’s two GP practices “would not be able to sustain a large influx of patients”.

Cupar Community Council and Cupar Development Trust have also challenged the application.

However, the town’s business association says it will have a positive overall economic impact.

Development will ‘tackle housing emergency and traffic congestion’

Despite the objections, the housebuilder insists it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

They also say the new bypass will reduce traffic congestion – although it will not be constructed until the 600th house is built.

And this is likely to be eight years into the 16-year development.

The developers are contributing £30 million towards community facilities, including the primary school and a range of leisure amenities.

And the project is likely to create around 340 construction jobs each year, as well as 250 in the local supply chain.

What happens next?

Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director James MacKay says Cupar North represents a significant investment.

“I want to thank all those who have engaged with us to help shape the final proposals,” he said.

“We’ve listened carefully to the feedback from residents and taken action to incorporate those views into the final proposals.

“If the application is approved, we’ll continue to work with the local community to ensure this significant investment delivers lasting benefits for Cupar and the whole of Fife.”

Fife councillors will consider the application in due course.

The final Cupar North submission, including the changes, can be viewed on the Fife Council online planning portal.

More from Fife

Alexis Mackie won the young first aid hero award
Glenrothes teenager hailed a hero after saving her grandad's life
Macquarie Crescent, Dunfermline
Man, 32, charged after 'series of thefts' in Dunfermline
The M90 near junction 1C.
M90 reopens near Dunfermline after multi-vehicle collision
The spoof photo of Methil barber, Cammy Barnes with Sir Rod Stewart.
Visitors flock to Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after April Fool's gag goes…
Emergency repairs will take place at the B946 turnoff at teh Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.
Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled
Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
New St Andrews golf resort plans 'a nightmare scenario' for neighbours
Carol Ewing honoured for saving woman's life
Kirkcaldy hero saves woman's life at the town's railway station

Conversation