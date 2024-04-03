Plans for major Cupar North development changed after public backlash

Developers behind the proposed Cupar North expansion have amended their plans in the face of overwhelming public opposition.

Almost 500 people objected to the planning application, which would increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

And two years on, Persimmon Homes have submitted their final proposal which seeks to address a number of concerns raised by locals.

They describe some of the changes as “significant” following the community feedback.

However, they remain “entirely committed” to the project, which includes almost 1,500 houses on farmland along Cupar’s northern edge.

A primary school, hotel, leisure facilities, a relief road and a petrol station are also included in the multi-million-pound plan.

Changes to Cupar North planning application

The changes to the Cupar North application mean the final proposal now includes a district heating system. This was a specific ask by community groups.

And Persimmon says this will reduce the development’s carbon footprint and lower maintenance and energy bills.

They have also changed the phasing of the scheme and will now start in the east and west of the site at the same time.

And larger open spaces, as well as equipped children’s play areas, are now included.

There are still no plans for healthcare facilities. However Persimmon have justified that, saying NHS Fife has not identified any requirement.

But land next to Adamson Hospital will be retained in case the need arises in future.

What are the objections to Cupar North?

Many people in Cupar are opposed to the scale of the development, first mooted in 2009.

Grounds for objection range from flooding risk and sewerage provision to school capacity and the lack of medical facilities.

And the prospect of a substantial increase in traffic from hundreds of new residents features in many of the responses.

Among the 494 objectors is NHS Fife, which raised concerns the town’s two GP practices “would not be able to sustain a large influx of patients”.

Cupar Community Council and Cupar Development Trust have also challenged the application.

However, the town’s business association says it will have a positive overall economic impact.

Development will ‘tackle housing emergency and traffic congestion’

Despite the objections, the housebuilder insists it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

They also say the new bypass will reduce traffic congestion – although it will not be constructed until the 600th house is built.

And this is likely to be eight years into the 16-year development.

The developers are contributing £30 million towards community facilities, including the primary school and a range of leisure amenities.

And the project is likely to create around 340 construction jobs each year, as well as 250 in the local supply chain.

What happens next?

Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director James MacKay says Cupar North represents a significant investment.

“I want to thank all those who have engaged with us to help shape the final proposals,” he said.

“We’ve listened carefully to the feedback from residents and taken action to incorporate those views into the final proposals.

“If the application is approved, we’ll continue to work with the local community to ensure this significant investment delivers lasting benefits for Cupar and the whole of Fife.”

Fife councillors will consider the application in due course.

The final Cupar North submission, including the changes, can be viewed on the Fife Council online planning portal.