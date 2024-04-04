Fife rugby club that has produced 7 Scotland stars facing ‘unsustainable’ energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife rugby club that has produced 7 Scotland stars facing ‘unsustainable’ energy bills

Howe of Fife's electricity bill for this year is estimated at £35,000.

By Claire Warrender
Chris Reekie of Howe of Fife RFC says energy costs are unsustainable
Chris Reekie of Howe of Fife RFC says energy costs are unsustainable. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife rugby club is facing “unsustainable” energy costs following a 150% rise in its electricity bill.

Howe of Fife RFC’s demand for this year is estimated at £35,000, a dramatic increase on the £14,000 paid in 2023.

The Cupar club has produced several Scotland stars, including George and Peter Horn, Chris Fusaro and Fergus Thomson.

Fraser Thomson, left, and Chris Fusaro have both played for Scotland.
Fraser Thomson, left, and Chris Fusaro have both played for Scotland.

But it has now turned to members and former members for financial help amid circumstances “wholly beyond its control”.

Howe hopes to install solar panels on its clubhouse roof in a bid to reduce energy costs.

However, the project will cost between £40,000 and £60,000, depending on its scale.

Club trustee Chris Reekie says: “The increase in utility costs have put finances under the severest strain.”

Reducing energy use but bills keep rising

Chris says Howe of Fife has already looked at reducing energy use by ensuring heating is turned down and lights and showers switched off.

Despite that, energy bills have increased.

Howe of Fife has more than 400 members across all ages.

Chris Reekie of Howe of Fife RFC has appealed to members for help with energy bills.
Chris Reekie of Howe of Fife RFC has appealed for help to cut energy bills. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And like many clubs it is run by volunteers who do not want to increase fees when incomes are already under strain.

“Organisations across the country are facing similar difficulties. Everyone is finding it difficult,” says Chris.

The Newport restaurant had to close down because of the increase in energy costs – and that’s a business.

“We’re a volunteer-run club and we don’t want to raise prices and risk dampening the enthusiasm of members and supporters.”

Howe of Fife now ‘approaching a critical stage’

In his letter, Chris tells members Howe of Fife has always punched above its weight, with seven members playing at international level.

However, the increase in energy costs means club is now “approaching a critical stage.”.

The installation of green energy will hopefully achieve a substantial reduction in bills, with excess electricity sold back to the grid.

“We’re a superb club,” Chris says.

“We’ve launched our fundraising campaign for members, supporters and other organisations, and we’re also looking at grant opportunities to fund the project.”

While any donation is welcome, anyone who gives more than £100 will be granted free entry to Duffus Park games.

Howe of Fife RFC formed in 1946 and moved to their current clubhouse in 2016.

