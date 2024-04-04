Fife rugby club that has produced 7 Scotland stars facing ‘unsustainable’ energy bills

A Fife rugby club is facing “unsustainable” energy costs following a 150% rise in its electricity bill.

Howe of Fife RFC’s demand for this year is estimated at £35,000, a dramatic increase on the £14,000 paid in 2023.

The Cupar club has produced several Scotland stars, including George and Peter Horn, Chris Fusaro and Fergus Thomson.

But it has now turned to members and former members for financial help amid circumstances “wholly beyond its control”.

Howe hopes to install solar panels on its clubhouse roof in a bid to reduce energy costs.

However, the project will cost between £40,000 and £60,000, depending on its scale.

Club trustee Chris Reekie says: “The increase in utility costs have put finances under the severest strain.”

Reducing energy use but bills keep rising

Chris says Howe of Fife has already looked at reducing energy use by ensuring heating is turned down and lights and showers switched off.

Despite that, energy bills have increased.

Howe of Fife has more than 400 members across all ages.

And like many clubs it is run by volunteers who do not want to increase fees when incomes are already under strain.

“Organisations across the country are facing similar difficulties. Everyone is finding it difficult,” says Chris.

“The Newport restaurant had to close down because of the increase in energy costs – and that’s a business.

“We’re a volunteer-run club and we don’t want to raise prices and risk dampening the enthusiasm of members and supporters.”

Howe of Fife now ‘approaching a critical stage’

In his letter, Chris tells members Howe of Fife has always punched above its weight, with seven members playing at international level.

However, the increase in energy costs means club is now “approaching a critical stage.”.

The installation of green energy will hopefully achieve a substantial reduction in bills, with excess electricity sold back to the grid.

“We’re a superb club,” Chris says.

“We’ve launched our fundraising campaign for members, supporters and other organisations, and we’re also looking at grant opportunities to fund the project.”

While any donation is welcome, anyone who gives more than £100 will be granted free entry to Duffus Park games.

Howe of Fife RFC formed in 1946 and moved to their current clubhouse in 2016.