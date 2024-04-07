Speciality whisky and gin bar planned for Leven High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speciality whisky and gin bar planned for Leven High Street

Doug and Brett Couper-Fleming also plan to sell refurbished furniture from a unit once occupied by an iconic local name.

By Claire Warrender
Doug, left, and Brett Couper-Fleming are refurbishing the old Cumming's store.
Doug, left, and Brett Couper-Fleming are refurbishing the old Cumming's store. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former Cumming’s department store on Leven High Street is being transformed into a whisky and gin bar.

Doug and Brett Couper-Fleming have taken over the shop, which has lain empty since 2015.

The old Cumming's store on Leven High Street is being transformed into a whisky and gin bar downstairs and furniture store upstairs
The old Cumming’s store on Leven High Street is being transformed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And their plans include an antiques centre selling refurbished mid-century furniture, arts, vintage jewellery and toys.

The speciality bar and shop will open in the basement, hopefully by the end of the year.

The couple have run East Coast Eclectic from a council-owned unit in Burnmill Industrial East for almost four years.

And they say the opening of the Levenmouth rail link in June had a huge bearing on their decision to expand to the old Cumming’s building.

Their announcement follows news a wine and tapas bar is opening further up the road.

And other exciting developments are also in the pipeline for Leven High Street.

‘Business has been booming’

Doug, 30, and Brett, 29, opened East Coast Eclectic in November 2020, selling both in-store and online.

“Business has been booming over the last couple of years,” said Doug.

Doug and Brett hope to have the Leven whisky and gin shop open within months
Doug and Brett hope to have the Leven whisky and gin shop and bar open within months. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve been keeping an eye on the local market for new premises but there wasn’t anything of the sort of scale we needed.

“That’s until we saw the old Cumming’s building advertised for sale. We bought it in January and that’s where we’re planning to go.

“Brett also has a second-hand jewellery business selling vintage silver and gold, so he’ll also have part of the shop for that.”

Refurbishment is well under way and former Cumming’s customers won’t recognise the place by the time it’s finished.

Refurbishment under way and 3 layers of flooring removed

The roof has been replaced and internal stud walls are being removed, along with old fitting rooms, light fixtures and flooring.

“We’re trying to preserve what’s there while taking out modern improvements from the last 40 years,” Doug said.

The Leven Cumming's store was a well-known staple of the High Street.
Cumming's, Leven, in its heyday. It will soon be a whisky and gin bar Image: DC Thomson.
Cumming’s in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’ve removed three layers of flooring and we’re right down to the original wooden floors. They’ll be getting oiled and stained.”

Cumming’s occupied the store for more than 100 years and most of Leven either shopped in or worked there at some point.

They include Brett’s aunt, who was a window dresser.

“We’ve been doing research on Facebook and every time a picture is posted of Cumming’s people say ‘I used to shop there’ or ‘my mum had an account there’,” Doug said.

“It’s a very iconic name.”

‘Customers are excited about the railway coming’

With just eight weeks to go until Leven railway station opens, the couple expect customers from across Scotland.

“We’re lucky our business already attracts people from different parts of the country,” said Doug.

“There’s not many shops that have a sole focus on mid-century furniture.

“And there’s seldom places you can go to look around so we get people who return again and again from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I think that will only increase when the railway opens.

“We have a few customers who follow us online but can’t manage to the shop if they don’t drive.

“Some are saying they’re really excited about the railway coming as they’ll be able to hop on a train for a browse.

“That can only be good for the town as a whole.”

Conversation