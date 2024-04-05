Rosyth residents held ‘hostage to the weather’ after third flooding in five years

Beleaguered residents at a notorious flooding spot in Rosyth say they fear for their homes every time it rains.

Those living in Park Road have taken delivery of sandbags once more to protect their homes from further flooding.

Much of Park Road opposite Park Road Primary School was under a foot of water on Friday morning due to torrential rain.

It is the third time the street has been flooded in five years.

One resident told The Courier she had only moved back into her property at the weekend after 15 months of repairs from previous flooding.

Her garden and drive were flooded on Friday.

Park Road residents in Rosyth flooded for third time in five years

She said: “Every time it rains hard I fear we’ll be flooded again.

“Council staff delivered sandbags this morning but there simply won’t be enough if it rains much more.

“Last time the flood water rose to about two-foot or more and came into the house.

“So far this time it’s flooded the whole road and most over our gardens.

“The forecast is for further heavy rain so it’s now a lottery whether we are flooded again.

“I only moved back into the house at the weekend after being out for 15 months due to the damage caused at the last flood.

“In 2019 I had to vacate the house for five months because of flood damage.

“This is the third time Park Road has been flooded in the last five years.

“It’s a nightmare.”

“We are hostages to the weather every single time it rains”

Another Park Road resident, whose garden had already been submerged by flooding, said the situation had become untenable.

“We are hostages to the weather every single time it rains,” he said.

“Every time it rains the worry is that everything is going to get ruined again.

“People are sick of it and it’s time the authorities took a proper look at the situation in this area.

“We can’t be expected to just allow it to happen and pick up the pieces every time.”

The flooding comes after Sepa issued a flood warning for Fife.

In 2019 firefighters had to use boats to rescue Park Road residents trapped in their homes by floodwater.

Further calls were made in 2022 for more to be done to tackle the threat of flooding in the Park Road area of Rosyth.