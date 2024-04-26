Parents fear bullying will get worse as police pulled from Levenmouth Academy

Bullying and violence at Levenmouth Academy could get worse with the loss of its campus cops, parents fear.

Two community police officers based at the Fife school are to go in favour of “in-house initiatives” to support pupils.

This will include working with Police Scotland’s Scottish Violence Reduction Unit.

The problem of bullying and violence at the huge school, which has almost 1,800 pupils, was laid bare in a dossier compiled by a group of parents last October.

Education chiefs later revealed a “specific and bespoke” approach to behaviour issues was in development.

Worried parents say they were assured the cops would remain. But they learned earlier this week that was not the case.

‘The school is bad enough with police’

Levenmouth community councillor Shelle Ratcliffe said: “Parents have said the school is bad enough with the police officers there so what’s it going to be like when they are withdrawn?”

Those whose children will join Levenmouth Academy in August are among those most concerned, she said.

“They were reassured when they voiced their concerns regarding bullying that there would continue to be police presence.

“Many parents want to know why [this decision has been taken].

“Where has this decision come from? And why weren’t they notified?”

Levenmouth Academy police officers were paid for by the Pupil Equity Fund (PEF). This is cash given directly to schools to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

Last year this cost £72,000.

Head teacher Ruth McFarlane said this year’s PEF money will be spent on new initiatives to “support further positive outcomes for young people”.

Explaining the programme with the SVRU, a national centre of expertise on violence, she said: “We will be working alongside the SVRU to identify innovative, evidence-based solutions to violence.

“We are motivated by the introduction of this programme and the potential impact it could have.

“Levenmouth Academy is 100% committed to improving outcomes for young people and families.

“We have significantly increased capacity of our pupil support provision this year and this will further support our improvement agenda.”

Team of first aiders, counsellors and wellbeing ambassadors

Police Scotland said the officers will continue to work with the school. However, they will have a wider community focus on youth engagement.

The school recently became one of the first in Scotland to achieve a gold standard award for its approach to pupils’ mental health.

Work recognised includes the introduction of 53 mental health first aiders, counsellors, wellbeing ambassadors, safe spaces and twice-weekly guidance teacher meeting opportunities for each pupil.