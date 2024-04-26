Watch as new Queensferry Crossing barriers set up diversion in just 19 minutes

A new system for diverting traffic during a closure of the Queensferry Crossing can now be put in place in just 19 minutes.

The state-of-the-art system has undergone successful trials – meaning vehicles can now be directed over the Forth Road Bridge in a matter of minutes.

Previously, it took around six hours to manually set up a diversion – during which M90 traffic was forced into a lengthy detour via the Kincardine Bridge to get to and from Fife.

Queensferry Crossing barriers diversion time cut to 19 minutes

That time was cut to 38 minutes last year during trials, but that time has been reduced further to just 19 minutes after more tests.

The system involves stopping traffic on either side of the bridge while the diversion is put in place.

Recently installed automated barriers then move into position while ‘intelligent’ road studs guide drivers to the new route.

The Queensferry Crossing has been forced to close several times in recent years due to ice falling from cables.

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridges manager, said: “This new system makes diverting traffic via the Forth Road Bridge faster and safer if the Queensferry Crossing needs to close for any reason.

“The trial was a success, with all systems working as intended.

“Intelligent road studs have reduced the need to lay out large numbers of cones and the upgraded control system has reduced the time it takes to deploy the barriers.

“We’re now reviewing where further improvements could be made and will seek to fine-tune the process again in future trials.

“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding while these improvements were completed.”