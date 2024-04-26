Watch as new Queensferry Crossing barriers set up diversion in just 19 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as new Queensferry Crossing barriers set up diversion in just 19 minutes

The automated system means traffic can be sent via the Forth Road Bridge.

By Neil Henderson

A new system for diverting traffic during a closure of the Queensferry Crossing can now be put in place in just 19 minutes.

The state-of-the-art system has undergone successful trials – meaning vehicles can now be directed over the Forth Road Bridge in a matter of minutes.

Previously, it took around six hours to manually set up a diversion – during which M90 traffic was forced into a lengthy detour via the Kincardine Bridge to get to and from Fife.

Queensferry Crossing barriers diversion time cut to 19 minutes

That time was cut to 38 minutes last year during trials, but that time has been reduced further to just 19 minutes after more tests.

The system involves stopping traffic on either side of the bridge while the diversion is put in place.

Recently installed automated barriers then move into position while ‘intelligent’ road studs guide drivers to the new route.

The Queensferry Crossing has been forced to close several times in recent years due to ice falling from cables.

Queensferry Crossing.
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridges manager, said: “This new system makes diverting traffic via the Forth Road Bridge faster and safer if the Queensferry Crossing needs to close for any reason.

“The trial was a success, with all systems working as intended.

“Intelligent road studs have reduced the need to lay out large numbers of cones and the upgraded control system has reduced the time it takes to deploy the barriers.

“We’re now reviewing where further improvements could be made and will seek to fine-tune the process again in future trials.

“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding while these improvements were completed.”

Conversation