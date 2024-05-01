A985 near Rosyth closed in both directions due to motorbike crash

The A985 near Rosyth in Fife is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a motorbike.

Emergency services were heading to the scene.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A985 east of Crombie is closed following a crash involving a motorbike which happened around 3.40pm on Wednesday, 1 May.

“Diversions are in place.”

Traffic Scotland posted on X that the road is closed due to a collision. “Traffic is slow on approach,” it added.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 3.34 pm about a crash on the A985.

“We have two appliances on the way.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

