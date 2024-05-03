Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Fife teacher who died after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

A Fife teacher who died after a ‘courageous battle with cancer’ has been described as ‘inspirational’ in a touching tribute.

Lynn Burton, who taught biology at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, passed away on Wednesday.

She was teaching at the school until just before Easter, despite receiving cancer treatment.

Pupils and parents were informed of her passing in a message from rector Lynn Black on Thursday.

Ms Black’s letter said: “It is with great sadness that I write to you today to let you know that Mrs Lynn Burton, one of our biology teachers, died yesterday following a courageous battle with cancer.

“Mrs Burton was working in school right up until the Easter holidays so I appreciate this is very difficult news to receive.

“It was Mrs Burton’s wish that very few people knew of her illness.

“Mrs Burton was an inspirational teacher, her passion for biology and science shone through whenever I visited her classroom.

“She was an advocate for the pupils and wanted the very best for each and every one of them.

“She will be greatly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts are with Mrs Burton’s family at this difficult time, and the whole school community sends them our sympathy and support.”

Bell Baxter rector pays tribute to ‘superstar teacher’ Lynn Burton

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Black paid tribute to the “one of a kind” teacher.

She said: “Mrs Burton was an outstanding teacher, her passion for science, biology and all things STEM shone through in her classes.

“However, above all else she was passionate about young people, instilling confidence and belief in them and making them feel special.

“During her time at Bell Baxter she has organised many events and opportunities for young people including the Quadcopter Challenge in partnership with Raytheon RTX and most recently the STEM careers event during National Science week.

“Mrs Burton was a great advocate for making learning in science inclusive for all which is clear from the stories pupils have shared with us over the last two days.

“She was a superstar teacher, definitely one of a kind and her vibrant personality will be sadly missed by us all.”

Plans to recognise Lynn Burton’s contribution to Bell Baxter

The school is offering support to those affected by the loss.

A book of condolence will also be opened next week, allowing pupils to pay their own tributes.

Ms Black says the school will consider how to mark Mrs Burton’s contribution to Bell Baxter High School when the time is right.