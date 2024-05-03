Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Fife teacher who died after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Fife teacher who died after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

Lynn Burton taught biology at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

By Neil Henderson
Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.
Lynn Burton worked at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife teacher who died after a ‘courageous battle with cancer’ has been described as ‘inspirational’ in a touching tribute.

Lynn Burton, who taught biology at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, passed away on Wednesday.

She was teaching at the school until just before Easter, despite receiving cancer treatment.

Lynn Black, Rector at Bell Baxter High School, paid tribute.
Lynn Black, rector at Bell Baxter High School, has paid tribute to Mrs Burton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Pupils and parents were informed of her passing in a message from rector Lynn Black on Thursday.

Ms Black’s letter said: “It is with great sadness that I write to you today to let you know that Mrs Lynn Burton, one of our biology teachers, died yesterday following a courageous battle with cancer.

“Mrs Burton was working in school right up until the Easter holidays so I appreciate this is very difficult news to receive.

“It was Mrs Burton’s wish that very few people knew of her illness.

“Mrs Burton was an inspirational teacher, her passion for biology and science shone through whenever I visited her classroom.

“She was an advocate for the pupils and wanted the very best for each and every one of them.

“She will be greatly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts are with Mrs Burton’s family at this difficult time, and the whole school community sends them our sympathy and support.”

Bell Baxter rector pays tribute to ‘superstar teacher’ Lynn Burton

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Black paid tribute to the “one of a kind” teacher.

She said: “Mrs Burton was an outstanding teacher, her passion for science, biology and all things STEM shone through in her classes.

“However, above all else she was passionate about young people, instilling confidence and belief in them and making them feel special.

“During her time at Bell Baxter she has organised many events and opportunities for young people including the Quadcopter Challenge in partnership with Raytheon RTX and most recently the STEM careers event during National Science week.

“Mrs Burton was a great advocate for making learning in science inclusive for all which is clear from the stories pupils have shared with us over the last two days.

“She was a superstar teacher, definitely one of a kind and her vibrant personality will be sadly missed by us all.”

Plans to recognise Lynn Burton’s contribution to Bell Baxter

The school is offering support to those affected by the loss.

A book of condolence will also be opened next week, allowing pupils to pay their own tributes.

Ms Black says the school will consider how to mark Mrs Burton’s contribution to Bell Baxter High School when the time is right.

More from Fife

Cammy Barnes performing on Britain's Got Talent.
Cammy Barnes: Fife's 'singing barber' to headline Fife Fest 2024
Lochgelly Health Centre protest
Lochgelly patients devastated by 'sticking plaster' repairs to crumbling health centre
The Women's Open will return to St Andrews for the third time in August.
Women's Open in St Andrews: Short-term lets licensing rules examined in bid to meet…
Gibson groomed the girl over Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Paedophile groomed girl for sex in Dundee Airbnb and had underage 'partner'
Giedrius Ambrazevicius
Property developer to pay teen he groped at Dunfermline Wetherspoons
Former Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland QC arrives at Capital House, Edinburgh, for the hearings for the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ex-Lord Advocate knew race would be at centre of Sheku Bayoh probe, inquiry told
Dunfermline mum, Suzanne Kinloch has paid tribute to son, Gareth Hempseed.
Dunfermline mum's tribute to 'beautiful and free-spirited' son, 20, who died in car crash
How the proposed Cupar affordable homes development could look.
49 affordable homes in Cupar recommended for approval after flood probe
Police on the A985 near Rosyth in Fife.
Motorcyclist, 44, left with serious injuries after A985 crash in Fife
Amritsar Tandoori
Fife crack addict stole car, drove at police and raided businesses for high-value booze