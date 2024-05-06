Body of man, 44, discovered in house in Methilhill

The body of a man, 44, has been found in a house in Methilhill.

The grim discovery was made by police officers and paramedics who broke into the house in the Ivy Grove area of the Fife town on Sunday.

The man’s identity has not been revealed.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Body found at home in Methilhill

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Sunday, police were called to a property in the Ivy Grove area of Methilhill, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”