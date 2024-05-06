Fife Body of man, 44, discovered in house in Methilhill Police officers and paramedics found the body after breaking into the property. By Lindsey Hamilton May 6 2024, 3:57pm May 6 2024, 3:57pm Share Body of man, 44, discovered in house in Methilhill Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4971649/sudden-death-methilhill/ Copy Link 0 comment The man's body was found in the Ivy Grove area of Methilhill. Image: Google Street View The body of a man, 44, has been found in a house in Methilhill. The grim discovery was made by police officers and paramedics who broke into the house in the Ivy Grove area of the Fife town on Sunday. The man’s identity has not been revealed. His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Body found at home in Methilhill A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Sunday, police were called to a property in the Ivy Grove area of Methilhill, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old man. “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
