Dunfermline Aldi reveals reopening plans after refurbishment

An Aldi store in Dunfermline is set to reopen after a major refurbishment.

The store on Halbeath Road – next to East End Park – closed on February 18 to undergo a makeover.

The new-look store will have more space for ranges including meat, fish and alcohol.

There will also be a food-to-go section offering fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The revamp has helped to create three new jobs in the store, taking the total to 32.

Reopening date for Halbeath Road Aldi in Dunfermline

The Aldi shop is reopening to customers this Thursday (May 9) at 8am.

The transformation is part of an investment of £600 million in stores across the UK.

Tomas Bisland, store manager, said: “The store is going to look fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

It comes as the discount retailer has started advertising jobs at its new supermarket in Broughty Ferry – which is expected to open later this year.