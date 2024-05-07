Dunfermline Aldi reveals reopening plans after refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Aldi reveals reopening plans after refurbishment

The Halbeath Road store has been shut since February 18.

By Andrew Robson
The Aldi Store in Dunfermline.
The Aldi store on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

An Aldi store in Dunfermline is set to reopen after a major refurbishment.

The store on Halbeath Road – next to East End Park – closed on February 18 to undergo a makeover.

The new-look store will have more space for ranges including meat, fish and alcohol.

There will also be a food-to-go section offering fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The revamp has helped to create three new jobs in the store, taking the total to 32.

Reopening date for Halbeath Road Aldi in Dunfermline

The Aldi shop is reopening to customers this Thursday (May 9) at 8am.

The transformation is part of an investment of £600 million in stores across the UK.

Tomas Bisland, store manager, said: “The store is going to look fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

It comes as the discount retailer has started advertising jobs at its new supermarket in Broughty Ferry – which is expected to open later this year.

