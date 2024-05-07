Pepe’s Piri Piri to open Kirkcaldy restaurant this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pepe’s Piri Piri to open Kirkcaldy restaurant this week

The Rosslyn Street outlet is the chain's second branch in Fife.

By Neil Henderson
A new Pepe's Piri Piri restaurant is opening in Kirkcaldy.
A new Pepe's Piri Piri restaurant is opening in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A fast-food chicken chain will open its second Fife restaurant this week.

Pepe’s Piri Piri is opening on Rosslyn Street – near Kirkcaldy Ice Rink – this Thursday.

The chain – which has 196 branches across the UK – already runs an outlet in Rosyth, which opened five years ago.

Abbas Khan, Pepe’s Piri Piri nationwide manager, told The Courier the restaurant and takeaway has created 12 jobs.

‘Ideal location in Kirkcaldy’ for Pepe’s Piri Piri

He said: “Due to the success of our Rosyth outlet we’ve been wanting to open another branch in Fife for some time.

The new outlet is opening in Kirkcaldy this week.
The new outlet is opening in Kirkcaldy this week. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“Now we think we’ve found the ideal location.

“Kirkcaldy is a big town with lots of people, yet there is a distinct lack of restaurants specialising in quality flame-grilled food.

“We regularly have customers travelling from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes to Rosyth to sample the Pepe’s menu as they can’t get anything like it where they are.

Pepe's Piri Piri chicken and rice.
Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken and rice. Image: Pepe’s Piri Piri
A menu packed with flame-grilled chicken options.
The menu has plenty of chicken options. Image: Pepe’s Piri Piri

“We have a great location close to Kirkcaldy Ice Rink and we are excited to be opening in Kirkcaldy.

“The Kirkcaldy restaurant will be able to cater for up to 50 people as well as having a takeaway option.

“The new branch is creating a dozen new jobs so it is providing an extra and much-needed boost for the town.”

Menu for Pepe’s Piri Piri in Kirkcaldy

The menu includes traditional burgers, wraps and flame-grilled chicken, along with vegetarian options.

Some of the specialities on the menu include:

  • Pasta Lavista: Penne pasta mixed with a piri piri tomato salsa, topped with cheese, crispy onions and served with a choice of grilled chicken or paneer
  • Hot and spicy quesadilla: Flame-grilled chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos and sweet chilli sauce cooked in a folded tortilla
  • Chicken burrito: Tender chicken strips with spicy rice, kidney beans, red onion and tomatoes in a burrito wrap
  • Chicken tasca: Chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos, mayonnaise, lettuce and hot sriracha sauce in a tasca bread
  • BBQ sizzler: Chicken with jalapenos, red onion, lettuce, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce in a fresh panini
Chicken panini.
The BBQ sizzler panini. Image: Pepe’s Piri Piri

Plans for the Kirkcaldy Pepe’s Piri Piri, along with a Sun Shack and a shop, emerged earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the town, one of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs has gone up for sale.

The Path Tavern – which was established in 1750 – along with two flats, has an asking price of nearly £600,000.

