Pepe’s Piri Piri to open Kirkcaldy restaurant this week

A fast-food chicken chain will open its second Fife restaurant this week.

Pepe’s Piri Piri is opening on Rosslyn Street – near Kirkcaldy Ice Rink – this Thursday.

The chain – which has 196 branches across the UK – already runs an outlet in Rosyth, which opened five years ago.

Abbas Khan, Pepe’s Piri Piri nationwide manager, told The Courier the restaurant and takeaway has created 12 jobs.

‘Ideal location in Kirkcaldy’ for Pepe’s Piri Piri

He said: “Due to the success of our Rosyth outlet we’ve been wanting to open another branch in Fife for some time.

“Now we think we’ve found the ideal location.

“Kirkcaldy is a big town with lots of people, yet there is a distinct lack of restaurants specialising in quality flame-grilled food.

“We regularly have customers travelling from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes to Rosyth to sample the Pepe’s menu as they can’t get anything like it where they are.

“We have a great location close to Kirkcaldy Ice Rink and we are excited to be opening in Kirkcaldy.

“The Kirkcaldy restaurant will be able to cater for up to 50 people as well as having a takeaway option.

“The new branch is creating a dozen new jobs so it is providing an extra and much-needed boost for the town.”

Menu for Pepe’s Piri Piri in Kirkcaldy

The menu includes traditional burgers, wraps and flame-grilled chicken, along with vegetarian options.

Some of the specialities on the menu include:

Pasta Lavista : Penne pasta mixed with a piri piri tomato salsa, topped with cheese, crispy onions and served with a choice of grilled chicken or paneer

: Penne pasta mixed with a piri piri tomato salsa, topped with cheese, crispy onions and served with a choice of grilled chicken or paneer Hot and spicy quesadilla : Flame-grilled chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos and sweet chilli sauce cooked in a folded tortilla

: Flame-grilled chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos and sweet chilli sauce cooked in a folded tortilla Chicken burrito : Tender chicken strips with spicy rice, kidney beans, red onion and tomatoes in a burrito wrap

: Tender chicken strips with spicy rice, kidney beans, red onion and tomatoes in a burrito wrap Chicken tasca : Chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos, mayonnaise, lettuce and hot sriracha sauce in a tasca bread

: Chicken strips with cheese, jalapenos, mayonnaise, lettuce and hot sriracha sauce in a tasca bread BBQ sizzler: Chicken with jalapenos, red onion, lettuce, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce in a fresh panini

Plans for the Kirkcaldy Pepe’s Piri Piri, along with a Sun Shack and a shop, emerged earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the town, one of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs has gone up for sale.

The Path Tavern – which was established in 1750 – along with two flats, has an asking price of nearly £600,000.