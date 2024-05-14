Fife search and rescue hero’s battle to find assisted living support for daughter, 41

A Fife search and rescue hero who has helped save dozens of lives says he is now fighting to save his own daughter.

Rod Stoddart, from St Andrews, was made an MBE for four decades of mountain rescue service in 2009.

However, he is now struggling to support daughter Gemma Ellis, who is unable to look after herself properly.

Gemma, 41, has blood clots on her lungs and water on her brain.

She regularly forgets to take her medication and is unable to cook for herself or clean her flat.

And Rod fears she will die without daily social care.

He has been trying for more than a year to organise assisted living in Fife for his daughter to ensure her safety.

However, he says there is not enough money going into the system to support her and thousands like her across the UK.

‘She needs help and we’re not qualified to give it’

Gemma, who has agreed to this article, suffered from drug addiction for many years.

And her husband Andrew took his own life in the St Andrews flat they shared – and where Gemma still lives – a year ago.

Rod says his daughter’s mental health has suffered badly as a result.

But while she had a support worker for six months, that was withdrawn.

Meals on wheels was also tried but Gemma rarely answered her door.

“She needs help and we’re not qualified to give it,” Rod said.

“I feel services that are involved should not be removing care. They should be giving care.

“She needs to be in assisted housing where people can make sure she’s taking her medication and that she’s eating.

“Obviously she comes here and we feed her, but I’m 70 next year and won’t always be around.

“We could pass away at any time and there’s nothing in place for Gemma.”

Daughter could die without help

Rod is still involved in search and rescue in a voluntary capacity after 22 years with the RAF.

He also trains therapy dogs, taking them into care homes, schools and St Andrews University to help people cope with stress and anxiety.

The dogs are a big help to Gemma but Rod says they are not enough.

“I have a daughter who will potentially die without help,” he said.

“I’m battling for her and have been for over a year.

“We’ve done the best we can but we’re getting older and it worries me.

“I didn’t want to speak to the media. But I’m at my wit’s end and I’ve taken the decision as a last resort because I don’t know where else to turn.”

‘There are thousands like Gemma’

He added: “There are thousands of people like Gemma out there. It’s very concerning.

“It’s time this country stopped ticking boxes and started to do a lot more.

“The lack of money going into systems means the help is not as it should be.”

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership declined to comment on Gemma’s case.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t discuss individuals for matters of confidentiality.

“However, we would stress that if anyone has concerns about a family member, they contact us directly so we can investigate those concerns.”

Assisted living offers a self-contained flat with personal care available around the clock.

A report by the National Care Forum in 2020 estimated there are around 500,000 people in assisted living facilities in the UK, at an average cost of around £800 per week.