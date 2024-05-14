Fife search and rescue hero’s battle to find assisted living support for daughter, 41

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife search and rescue hero’s battle to find assisted living support for daughter, 41

Rod Stoddart has an MBE for services to mountain rescue but is struggling to organise the social care he feels daughter Gemma needs.

By Claire Warrender
Rod Stoddart and daughter Gemma, with therapy dog Clova.
Rod Stoddart and daughter Gemma, with therapy dog Clova. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

A Fife search and rescue hero who has helped save dozens of lives says he is now fighting to save his own daughter.

Rod Stoddart, from St Andrews, was made an MBE for four decades of mountain rescue service in 2009.

However, he is now struggling to support daughter Gemma Ellis, who is unable to look after herself properly.

Gemma, 41, has blood clots on her lungs and water on her brain.

She regularly forgets to take her medication and is unable to cook for herself or clean her flat.

And Rod fears she will die without daily social care.

He has been trying for more than a year to organise assisted living in Fife for his daughter to ensure her safety.

However, he says there is not enough money going into the system to support her and thousands like her across the UK.

‘She needs help and we’re not qualified to give it’

Gemma, who has agreed to this article, suffered from drug addiction for many years.

And her husband Andrew took his own life in the St Andrews flat they shared – and where Gemma still lives – a year ago.

Rod says his daughter’s mental health has suffered badly as a result.

Rod Stoddart, who wants to find assisted living support for his daughter Gemma, standing in a field.
Rod says he is at his wits’ end as he tries to arrange assisted living support in Fife for daughter Gemma. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But while she had a support worker for six months, that was withdrawn.

Meals on wheels was also tried but Gemma rarely answered her door.

“She needs help and we’re not qualified to give it,” Rod said.

“I feel services that are involved should not be removing care. They should be giving care.

“She needs to be in assisted housing where people can make sure she’s taking her medication and that she’s eating.

“Obviously she comes here and we feed her, but I’m 70 next year and won’t always be around.

“We could pass away at any time and there’s nothing in place for Gemma.”

Daughter could die without help

Rod is still involved in search and rescue in a voluntary capacity after 22 years with the RAF.

He also trains therapy dogs, taking them into care homes, schools and St Andrews University to help people cope with stress and anxiety.

Gemma Ellis, with therapy dog Clova, who helps calm her down.
Gemma Ellis, with therapy dog Clova, who helps calm her down. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The dogs are a big help to Gemma but Rod says they are not enough.

“I have a daughter who will potentially die without help,” he said.

“I’m battling for her and have been for over a year.

“We’ve done the best we can but we’re getting older and it worries me.

“I didn’t want to speak to the media. But I’m at my wit’s end and I’ve taken the decision as a last resort because I don’t know where else to turn.”

‘There are thousands like Gemma’

He added: “There are thousands of people like Gemma out there. It’s very concerning.

“It’s time this country stopped ticking boxes and started to do a lot more.

“The lack of money going into systems means the help is not as it should be.”

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership declined to comment on Gemma’s case.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t discuss individuals for matters of confidentiality.

“However, we would stress that if anyone has concerns about a family member, they contact us directly so we can investigate those concerns.”

Assisted living offers a self-contained flat with personal care available around the clock.

A report by the National Care Forum in 2020 estimated there are around 500,000 people in assisted living facilities in the UK, at an average cost of around £800 per week.

