How to watch police dog trials in Fife as UK-wide contest comes to Tulliallan

Locals are being given the chance to see police dogs being put through their paces when a UK-wide contest comes to Fife.

The 62nd annual National Police Dog Trials will be held at Police Scotland’s HQ at Tulliallan, near Kincardine, next week.

The event – which runs over three days – is open to the public.

Visitors can see the dogs in action between Tuesday May 21 and Thursday May 23, from 9am to 4pm each day.

The event will see police dogs from across the UK competing in trials including agility, searching and obedience.

Police dogs Amber, Eli and Lusa will be representing Police Scotland in the competition.

Tickets are not required and there is no public parking available on site.

However, blue badge holders may park within the grounds of the headquarters.

There will be no refreshments served, so attendees are encouraged to take their own to the event.

Dogs are also welcome but are being asked to be kept a distance away from the display grounds.