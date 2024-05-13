Horsebox to be converted into café and flower stall in shadow of Culross Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Horsebox to be converted into café and flower stall in shadow of Culross Abbey

Resident Sandra Bannister will operate from the grounds of her own home.

By Neil Henderson
Sandra Bannister with here horsebox coffee shop in the own garden in the shadow of Culross Abbey.
BESTPIC CR0048240 - Neil Henderson Story Sandra Bannister with here horsebox coffee shop in the own garden in the shadow of Culross Abbey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A pop-up coffee shop and flower stall are to be set up in the shadow of Culross Abbey.

A former horsebox has been transformed into a mobile cafe to serve refreshments and homemade cakes to visitors to the 800-year-old abbey and its ruins during the summer.

Culross resident Sandra Bannister is behind the new venture which she’ll operate from the grounds of her own home.

She hopes to benefit from the huge influx of tourists and Outlander fans to the historic Fife village.

Thousands of fans of the hit TV drama Outlander flock to Culross every year

Sandra, 60, a retired former lecturer at Stirling University, moved into Kirkbrae House, next door to the abbey ruins two years ago.

Having spent much of the past two years restoring Kirkbrae’s acre-wide gardens back to their former glory, Sandra is now hoping to capitalise on the village’s burgeoning tourist trade.

Sandra in her converted horsebox.
Sandra in her converted horsebox. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The pop-up cafe will be open every Friday- Sunday during the summer.
The pop-up cafe will be open every Friday- Sunday during the summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Having moved next door to the abbey a couple of years ago, I’ve witnessed just how popular Culross Abbey is,” said Sandra.

“There’s a steady stream of visitors passing my door to the abbey every day during the summer.

“Culross Abbey is hugely popular, both as an attraction in its own right but also because it’s on the Fife Pilgrim Trail.

“Add to that the large influx of fans of the hit TV drama, Outlander, much of which was filmed in Culross, and it adds up to a lot of visitors.

“It’s a pretty steep climb from the bottom of the village up to the abbey yet when they get here there’s no cafe or chance of refreshments.

“So I got the idea of combining my love of flowers with that of opening up a mobile coffee stall.

“I’ve had an old horse trailer painted up and kitted out so we can serve drinks and home baking as a reward to those who have ventured up the hill to the abbey.”

Pop-up cafe and flower stall opening next door to Culross Abbey ruins

Sandra’s new venture, Tea Leaf, begins trading on Saturday and will be open for business Friday to Sunday every week throughout the summer.

And she’s sure the cafe will appeal to locals as well as tourists.

“The feedback and support from friends and neighbours in Culross has already been very encouraging,” Sandra said.

“We open our garden up to the public as part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme so it seemed the perfect location, just outside my own back door.”

The cafe and flower stall is opening in Sandra's garden at Kirkbrae House next to Culross Abbey.
The cafe and flower stall is opening in Sandra’s garden at Kirkbrae House next to Culross Abbey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sandra with her per dog Connie in the seating area of the pop-up cafe.
Sandra with her per dog Connie in the seating area of the pop-up cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Culross has featured extensively in Outlander since doubling as the fictional village Cranesmuir when the show first aired in 2014.

The show’s popularity has seen Culross “over-run” with tourists in recent years.

Only last month, filming of Blood Of My Blood, a prequel series to Outlander, took  place over a week at Abbey House, close to the ruins.

Tea Leaf coffee shop opens this Saturday from 11am to 4pm at Kirkbrae House, next to Culross Abbey.

