Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland forced to close until further notice

"Drainage issues" have been blamed for the closure.

By Neil Henderson
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland.
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The Beacon Leisure Centre – one of Fife’s most popular public sports facilities – has been forced to close until further notice.

A message issued by the centre on Facebook on Monday evening confirmed the closure.

It read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Beacon will be closed until further notice.

“All areas.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

‘Drainage issues’ blamed for closure

A follow-up posted shortly before 9pm added: “Due to drainage issues we are temporarily closed.”

The facility, run by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, is one of Fife’s most popular swimming pools.

The flumes at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland.
The flumes at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Its flumes and indoor pool attraction including a wave machine attract visitors from across Fife, Tayside and Edinburgh.

Other Beacon facilities, including the gym, fitness room and changing facilities have also been closed.

It is not yet known how long the current closure at the Beacon Leisure Centre will last.

The centre had been under threat of closure but it’s future was eventually secured in 2021 with a £1m programme of refurbishment. 

However, safety concerns had forced the temporary closure of it’s flumes in August 2023 before repairs were made.

