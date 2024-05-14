Acclaimed Scottish singer Kathryn Joseph to headline all-day music event in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acclaimed Scottish singer Kathryn Joseph to headline all-day music event in Dunfermline

Early bird tickets for the Outwith Festival go on sale this week.

By Claire Warrender
Kathryn Joseph will perform at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline
Kathryn Joseph. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Scottish singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph is headlining this year’s Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Early bird tickets are about to go on sale for the popular arts event, which includes an all-day music extravaganza.

Rianne Downey who will also perform now sings with the Beautiful South.

It sees 35 acts perform in seven city venues on September 7, for the price of a single £30 ticket.

Art, film, theatre, comedy, design and other events are also planned from September 4 to 8.

And this year, the music day includes a strong line-up.

Joining Joseph is Glasgow singer Rianne Downey, Nati, The Keys, and Manchester-based Deep Blue.

And four members of 90s Welsh rockers Super Furry Animals have re-emerged as Das Koolies and will also take to the Dunfermline stage.

Tickets for Outwith Festival in Dunfermline

Critically acclaimed Kathryn Joseph won the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers.

Her album, Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled drew comparisons with PJ Harvey’s White Chalk.

The Aberdeen-born musician collaborated with BAFTA-winning Lomond Campbell, who will perform with her at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, Rianne Downey joined Paul Heaton of the Beautiful South and Housemartins on stage at last year’s TRNSMT.

And she is now singing with the Beautiful South.

This year also sees the return of local legends Beatnic Prestige and The New Shade.

Early bird tickets will be available for £25 for a short period.

They go on sale on Friday on Eventbrite.

