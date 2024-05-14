Acclaimed Scottish singer Kathryn Joseph to headline all-day music event in Dunfermline

Scottish singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph is headlining this year’s Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Early bird tickets are about to go on sale for the popular arts event, which includes an all-day music extravaganza.

It sees 35 acts perform in seven city venues on September 7, for the price of a single £30 ticket.

Art, film, theatre, comedy, design and other events are also planned from September 4 to 8.

And this year, the music day includes a strong line-up.

Joining Joseph is Glasgow singer Rianne Downey, Nati, The Keys, and Manchester-based Deep Blue.

And four members of 90s Welsh rockers Super Furry Animals have re-emerged as Das Koolies and will also take to the Dunfermline stage.

Tickets for Outwith Festival in Dunfermline

Critically acclaimed Kathryn Joseph won the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers.

Her album, Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled drew comparisons with PJ Harvey’s White Chalk.

The Aberdeen-born musician collaborated with BAFTA-winning Lomond Campbell, who will perform with her at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, Rianne Downey joined Paul Heaton of the Beautiful South and Housemartins on stage at last year’s TRNSMT.

And she is now singing with the Beautiful South.

This year also sees the return of local legends Beatnic Prestige and The New Shade.

Early bird tickets will be available for £25 for a short period.

They go on sale on Friday on Eventbrite.