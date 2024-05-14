Everything’s coming up roses at new St Monans allotments as demand for plots soars

Everything’s coming up roses in St Monans with the launch of new allotments and a growing space.

The opening comes amid a huge spike in demand for allotments across Fife, with 2,100 people now on a waiting list.

The East Neuk space will allow local people to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

And it is hoped it will plant the seeds for a lifetime interest in gardening and growing food among local children.

The area at the newly-built Railway Terrace includes 39 plots, a community growing space, a polytunnel, meeting space, storage facilities and a portable toilet.

And it will be run by the new St Monans Allotment Association, with support from the local authority.

Already being well-used

St Monans in Bloom and St Monans Primary School are among the groups using the polytunnel.

Association chair John Kirk said: “We really appreciate the time and effort spent in creating this excellent resource.

“It’s great to see such a diverse group of people from the East Neuk forming into a community and benefiting from the growing experience.

“Young and old are having fun and being introduced to people they would otherwise never have met.

“It’s especially pleasing to see the number of children and young people taking part.”

The allotments and growing space were created in memory of keen amateur gardeners Michael and Anne Thomson of Newark Farm.

St Monans allotments ‘a long time in the planning’

It followed an agreement made between housebuilder Lochay Homes and Fife Council during the planning process.

The two organisations built it together, with the council investing £50,000.

Council communities spokesperson Linda Erskine is delighted with the result.

“These allotments have been a long time in the planning,” she said.

“Thanks to the hard work of our staff, the support of Lochay Homes, the Thomson family and the local community, this amazing community space can now go on to flourish.”

All 39 plots are let but anyone interested can join a waiting list by emailing alloments@fife.co.uk