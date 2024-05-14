Everything’s coming up roses at new St Monans allotments as demand for plots soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Everything’s coming up roses at new St Monans allotments as demand for plots soars

Groups and individuals are already using the Railway Terrace site.

By Claire Warrender
St Monans Primary pupils and other community members attended an opening ceremony. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
St Monans Primary pupils and other community members attended an opening ceremony. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Everything’s coming up roses in St Monans with the launch of new allotments and a growing space.

The opening comes amid a huge spike in demand for allotments across Fife, with 2,100 people now on a waiting list.

The East Neuk space will allow local people to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

The St Monans allotments
The St Monans allotments. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

And it is hoped it will plant the seeds for a lifetime interest in gardening and growing food among local children.

The area at the newly-built Railway Terrace includes 39 plots, a community growing space, a polytunnel, meeting space, storage facilities and a portable toilet.

And it will be run by the new St Monans Allotment Association, with support from the local authority.

Already being well-used

St Monans in Bloom and St Monans Primary School are among the groups using the polytunnel.

Association chair John Kirk said: “We really appreciate the time and effort spent in creating this excellent resource.

One of the polytunnels at the new St Monans allotments. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Storage sheds on site. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

“It’s great to see such a diverse group of people from the East Neuk forming into a community and benefiting from the growing experience.

“Young and old are having fun and being introduced to people they would otherwise never have met.

“It’s especially pleasing to see the number of children and young people taking part.”

The allotments and growing space were created in memory of keen amateur gardeners Michael and Anne Thomson of Newark Farm.

St Monans allotments ‘a long time in the planning’

It followed an agreement made between housebuilder Lochay Homes and Fife Council during the planning process.

The two organisations built it together, with the council investing £50,000.

Council communities spokesperson Linda Erskine is delighted with the result.

“These allotments have been a long time in the planning,” she said.

“Thanks to the hard work of our staff, the support of Lochay Homes, the Thomson family and the local community, this amazing community space can now go on to flourish.”

All 39 plots are let but anyone interested can join a waiting list by emailing alloments@fife.co.uk

Conversation