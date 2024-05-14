Culross given Halloween theme for filming of Alan Carr Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Culross given Halloween theme for filming of Alan Carr Netflix show

It comes just days after the Outlander production team was in the Fife village.

By Neil Henderson
Culross given a Halloween make-over for filming Starring Alan Carr.
Culross was given a Halloween make-over for the filming of a show Alan Carr. Image: Lynne Smith /Shutterstock

Culross has been given a Halloween make-over during filming for a forthcoming TV series starring comedian Alan Carr.

Visitors to the historic Fife village could be excused for thinking they’d got the seasons mixed up as several streets were decked out in dozens of pumpkins, skeletons and orange lights.

It was all part of filming for a new Netflix television series called Peter, starring TV presenter Carr.

Film crew in the street in Culross.
Film crew in the street at Culross. Image: Lynne Smith

The 47-year-old ‘Chatty Man’ had been spotted in the village as filming began.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening much of the activity was centred around the Mercat Cross area of the village.

Dozens of pumpkins used to give Culross a Halloween make-over

Film crews, set designers and production staff had been hard at work in readiness for the final bout of filming of the show.

Dozens of pumpkins were stacked in a display around the Mercat Cross, along with skeletons and a coffin.

Tanhouse Brae in Culross transformed for the filming.
Tanhouse Brae in Culross transformed for the filming. Image: Lynne Smith

Meanwhile, much of Tanhouse Brae was decorated with strings of orange lanterns, stacks of pumpkins and other Halloween items.

One local said: “There’s hardly a week goes by when there isn’t a film crew in the village these days.

“Within days of a massive Outlander production crew leaving Culross after film scenes for the planned prequel, another rolls into the village.

“Filming last week was centred around the village green and Tron area.

“I was told Alan Carr was spotted there when they were filming.

“Now they’ve moved up the village to the [Mercat] Cross.

“All the pumpkins and the lanterns really did transform the place, it looked amazing.”

Film crew in Culross to film forthcoming Netflix series starring Alan Carr

Last week’s filming also took place on Culross village green.

Various market stalls, a stage and a full-size helter shelter were erected for the film set there.

Not much is yet known about the series storyline or when it’s likely come to our screens.

Filming of the new Netflix series - Peter - in Culross.
Filming of the new Netflix series – Peter – in Culross. Image: Lynne Smith

Earlier this month an Outlander film crew returned to Culross.

The Courier revealed that they were in the village for a new Outlander prequel series called Blood Of My Blood.

The show’s popularity has seen Culross “over-run” with tourists in recent years.

In December, it was confirmed parking would be banned on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village, for eight months of the year due to the number of visitors causing congestion.

A new pop-up cafe and flower stall will open in the shadow of Culross Abbey on Saturday, hoping to cash in on the influx of tourists and Outlander fans visiting the village.

