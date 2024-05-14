Culross given Halloween theme for filming of Alan Carr Netflix show

Culross has been given a Halloween make-over during filming for a forthcoming TV series starring comedian Alan Carr.

Visitors to the historic Fife village could be excused for thinking they’d got the seasons mixed up as several streets were decked out in dozens of pumpkins, skeletons and orange lights.

It was all part of filming for a new Netflix television series called Peter, starring TV presenter Carr.

The 47-year-old ‘Chatty Man’ had been spotted in the village as filming began.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening much of the activity was centred around the Mercat Cross area of the village.

Dozens of pumpkins used to give Culross a Halloween make-over

Film crews, set designers and production staff had been hard at work in readiness for the final bout of filming of the show.

Dozens of pumpkins were stacked in a display around the Mercat Cross, along with skeletons and a coffin.

Meanwhile, much of Tanhouse Brae was decorated with strings of orange lanterns, stacks of pumpkins and other Halloween items.

One local said: “There’s hardly a week goes by when there isn’t a film crew in the village these days.

“Within days of a massive Outlander production crew leaving Culross after film scenes for the planned prequel, another rolls into the village.

“Filming last week was centred around the village green and Tron area.

“I was told Alan Carr was spotted there when they were filming.

“Now they’ve moved up the village to the [Mercat] Cross.

“All the pumpkins and the lanterns really did transform the place, it looked amazing.”

Film crew in Culross to film forthcoming Netflix series starring Alan Carr

Last week’s filming also took place on Culross village green.

Various market stalls, a stage and a full-size helter shelter were erected for the film set there.

Not much is yet known about the series storyline or when it’s likely come to our screens.

Earlier this month an Outlander film crew returned to Culross.

The Courier revealed that they were in the village for a new Outlander prequel series called Blood Of My Blood.

The show’s popularity has seen Culross “over-run” with tourists in recent years.

In December, it was confirmed parking would be banned on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village, for eight months of the year due to the number of visitors causing congestion.

A new pop-up cafe and flower stall will open in the shadow of Culross Abbey on Saturday, hoping to cash in on the influx of tourists and Outlander fans visiting the village.