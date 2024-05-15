Bid to scrap Kirkcaldy’s ‘confusing and inconsistent’ parking rules and extend time limits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to scrap Kirkcaldy’s ‘confusing and inconsistent’ parking rules and extend time limits

It's hoped giving people more time to shop will boost businesses.

By Claire Warrender
Cars were ticketed for parking at the Hunter Street taxi rank in Kirkcaldy in the evening
A disused taxi rank where people were ticketed at night could be scrapped. Image: Supplied.

Parking could become easier in Kirkcaldy town centre with some time limits extended and confusing inconsistencies scrapped.

Some on-street parking gives as little as 20 minutes, forcing drivers to rush back to their cars.

However, other areas offer half an hour or more – and in some cases, different rules apply in different sections of the same street.

Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, where new parking rules are being considered. Image: Google.

Councillors believe a consistent approach with a two-hour limit will benefit both motorists and businesses.

Members of Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee came up with a number of suggestions for transportation officials during a town centre walkabout this week.

Parking on the east end of the High Street, right along past La Gondola restaurant, is being looked at.

And another request is to do away with the disused Hunter Street taxi rank in favour of metered parking.

This would bring the south side of the road into line with the bays opposite.

‘People need a bit more time’

The taxi rank was the subject of controversy last month when several people received tickets for parking in it at night.

It has not been used since the Postings Shopping Centre was torn down more than a year ago.

Labour town centre councillor Judy Hamilton said: “What we want is to have the same system as the other side of the road.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton says parking rules are confusing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We’ve also asked to extend the time to two hours – the same along the east end of the High Street.

“People need a bit of time. Twenty minutes or an hour is not enough, even to go for a coffee.

“We’ve also asked for restrictions in these areas to end at 5pm.”

Things have changed since Kirkcaldy parking rules were introduced

Fellow Labour councillor Alistair Cameron said the issue has been troubling people for years.

“At the harbour end there’s different times on each side of the road,” he said.

You can park for longer on one side of the road than the other near Kirkcaldy harbour. Image: Google.

“People are getting confused so we really need to lift these inconsistencies and have a uniform approach.

“A lot of the restrictions were introduced 15 years ago when things were different.

“For example, the college had a campus along past the harbour and we didn’t want students parking all day.

“But it isn’t there anymore so do we still need those restrictions?

“We’ve asked transportation officers to look at all these inconsistencies but nothing is set in stone yet.”

‘We don’t want parking all day’

SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh described the present Kirkcaldy parking situation as “piecemeal”.

“This isn’t addressing parking across Kirkcaldy full stop. It is mainly the waterfront and surrounding area,” he said.

“What we don’t want to do is to allow parking all day. We need turnaround and hopefully that will help businesses.”

Officers have been asked to prepare a report in time for the next area committee on June 25.

