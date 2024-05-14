Driver charged after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street

Police have charged a driver after a car crashed into a van on a busy Kirkcaldy street on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Boglily Road, close to Beveridge Park, at around 3pm following reports of a collision.

The crash involved a car and Fife Council van.

It’s understood that nobody was injured in the incident.

The driver of the car was arrest and later charged after allegedly failing a drug test.

Police also allege that the driver’s licence had expired and that the car was uninsured.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Fife road police attended a collision in the Kirkcaldy area.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries.

“A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”