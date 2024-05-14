Fife Driver charged after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street Police called to Boglily Road at around 3pm following collision. By Neil Henderson May 14 2024, 10:19pm May 14 2024, 10:19pm Share Driver charged after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4980265/kirkcaldy-crash-police-charge-driver/ Copy Link The crash occurred on Boglily Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland Police have charged a driver after a car crashed into a van on a busy Kirkcaldy street on Tuesday. Officers were called to Boglily Road, close to Beveridge Park, at around 3pm following reports of a collision. The crash involved a car and Fife Council van. It’s understood that nobody was injured in the incident. The driver of the car was arrest and later charged after allegedly failing a drug test. Police also allege that the driver’s licence had expired and that the car was uninsured. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Fife road police attended a collision in the Kirkcaldy area. “Thankfully there were no serious injuries. “A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”