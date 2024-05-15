Fife Man, 28, charged after police called to ‘disturbance’ in Kelty Officers were called to a house on Main Street on Tuesday night. By Andrew Robson May 15 2024, 10:13am May 15 2024, 10:13am Share Man, 28, charged after police called to ‘disturbance’ in Kelty Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4980404/man-charged-disturbance-kelty/ Copy Link Police attending the "disturbance" in Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A 28-year-old man has been charged after police were called to a “disturbance” in Kelty. Officers received reports of the incident at a property on Main Street in the Fife town on Tuesday night. Locals report seeing several police vehicles attending the incident. The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Tuesday police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Main Street area of Kelty. “There were no injuries reported. “A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”