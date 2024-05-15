Man, 28, charged after police called to ‘disturbance’ in Kelty

A 28-year-old man has been charged after police were called to a “disturbance” in Kelty.

Officers received reports of the incident at a property on Main Street in the Fife town on Tuesday night.

Locals report seeing several police vehicles attending the incident.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Tuesday police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Main Street area of Kelty.

“There were no injuries reported.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”