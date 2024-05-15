Thief steals ice cream and biscuits during break-in at Leven cafe

A thief has stolen ice cream and biscuits during a break-in at a Leven cafe.

Delizioso was targeted shortly after 1am on Wednesday when a man smashed his way into the Italian cafe.

In a post on Facebook, the Sandwell Street business said it would be closed throughout Wednesday as a result.

The post said: “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out to us with concern and support following the unfortunate break-in at our shop last night.

Intruder ‘risked injury’ for irresistible treats during Leven cafe break-in

“Thankfully, our alarm systems quickly alerted us, and the police were promptly informed.

“Due to the incident, we will need to close the shop for today to clean up and reorganise.

“It’s disappointing to report that the only items stolen were one tub of ice cream, one sorbet, and two packets of biscuits.

“It seems our treats are irresistibly good, as the intruder even risked injury for them – the security footage shows that he cut himself on the glass during the break-in.”

Delizioso thanks customers for ‘incredible support’ after break-in

Bosses at the Italian cafe said they found “a little humour” in the fact their ice cream is “worth bleeding for” but were saddened by the “senseless nature of the act”.

The post added: “We are working hard to ensure everything is back to normal as quickly as possible, and we plan to reopen tomorrow, ready to welcome you back with open arms and, as always, our delicious offerings.”

A spokesperson for Delizioso told The Courier: “Thanks to the community for the lovely messages and all the help offered.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50am on Wednesday officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Sandwell Street, Leven.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”