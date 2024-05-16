Action plan to tackle Fife housing emergency will be ‘significant challenge’ with no extra cash expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Action plan to tackle Fife housing emergency will be ‘significant challenge’ with no extra cash expected

Fife Council declared a housing emergency on March 21.

By Claire Warrender
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton moved to declare a housing emergency in March. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Fife Council expects no financial support as it develops an action plan to deal with its housing emergency.

It wants to boost the number of affordable houses in the region, while making best use of existing homes.

Tackling the Fife housing emergency could cost millions. Image: DC Thomson

The plan will also have a focus on preventing people from becoming homeless.

It comes as more than 13,500 people wait for a council house in Fife, with more than 1,300 families living in temporary accommodation.

However, the Fife housing emergency action plan could cost many millions to implement.

And the council is unlikely to receive any cash from either Scottish or UK governments.

Fife Council housing manager Gavin Smith says it will be a “significant challenge”.

But he says failing to act would result in the council continuing to fund crisis response services.

Housing emergency summit planned in Fife

MSPs declared a national housing emergency on Wednesday, blaming UK Government austerity and Brexit for the decision.

However, Fife declared its own emergency on March 21, becoming the fourth Scottish local authority to do so.

And housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said a 26% cut to the Scottish Government’s affordable housing budget had been the last straw.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Fife action plan is intended to outline priorities as work begins to tackle the issue.

A housing emergency summit is planned for Dunfermline later this month.

And the housing alliance, which includes housing associations and housebuilders, is on board.

Homelessness duties will be breached

Mr Smith adds: “Regular breaches of statutory homelessness duties partly triggered the declaration of the housing emergency in Fife.

“And it is highly likely these will continue without focused council and partnership action.

“The council is also likely to experience significant reputational risk due to shortages of housing supply and other housing services.

“It is unlikely that any funds will be provided by Scottish or UK governments.”

It’s unknown at this stage how much the action plan will cost to implement.

However, the Fife Homelessness Strategy approved in January is costed at £67 million over three years.

Fife has one of the largest housebuilding programmes in Scotland, delivering 7,400 homes since 2012.

A further 1,250 council houses are promised in the next five years.

More from Fife

Flourish With Nature manager Donald Grieve in the garden
Welcome to the Fife club that lets nature - and even tree-hugging - soothe…
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton moved to declare a housing emergency in March. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Cupar Hearts hoping to make Hampden cup final history as town rallies behind team
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown
Work on Mossmorran net zero transition plan to begin in coming months
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after serious assault
Male in 'late teens' sought for serious assault in Inverkeithing
Harland and Wolff's yard in Methil.
Methil shipyard owner Harland & Wolff hits back after shares plunge
Mimi - one of the three cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden.
Probe after three starving cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden
2
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain
Fife MP tells Rishi Sunak to do more to stop bank 'deserts' after Leven…
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton moved to declare a housing emergency in March. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
How 'nervous' role in Fife school play started Baby Reindeer star's acting career
The smashed door at the Leven cafe after break in
Thief steals ice cream and biscuits during break-in at Leven cafe
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton moved to declare a housing emergency in March. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Man, 28, charged after police called to 'disturbance' in Kelty