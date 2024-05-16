Action plan to tackle Fife housing emergency will be ‘significant challenge’ with no extra cash expected

Fife Council expects no financial support as it develops an action plan to deal with its housing emergency.

It wants to boost the number of affordable houses in the region, while making best use of existing homes.

The plan will also have a focus on preventing people from becoming homeless.

It comes as more than 13,500 people wait for a council house in Fife, with more than 1,300 families living in temporary accommodation.

However, the Fife housing emergency action plan could cost many millions to implement.

And the council is unlikely to receive any cash from either Scottish or UK governments.

Fife Council housing manager Gavin Smith says it will be a “significant challenge”.

But he says failing to act would result in the council continuing to fund crisis response services.

Housing emergency summit planned in Fife

MSPs declared a national housing emergency on Wednesday, blaming UK Government austerity and Brexit for the decision.

However, Fife declared its own emergency on March 21, becoming the fourth Scottish local authority to do so.

And housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said a 26% cut to the Scottish Government’s affordable housing budget had been the last straw.

The Fife action plan is intended to outline priorities as work begins to tackle the issue.

A housing emergency summit is planned for Dunfermline later this month.

And the housing alliance, which includes housing associations and housebuilders, is on board.

Homelessness duties will be breached

Mr Smith adds: “Regular breaches of statutory homelessness duties partly triggered the declaration of the housing emergency in Fife.

“And it is highly likely these will continue without focused council and partnership action.

“The council is also likely to experience significant reputational risk due to shortages of housing supply and other housing services.

“It is unlikely that any funds will be provided by Scottish or UK governments.”

It’s unknown at this stage how much the action plan will cost to implement.

However, the Fife Homelessness Strategy approved in January is costed at £67 million over three years.

Fife has one of the largest housebuilding programmes in Scotland, delivering 7,400 homes since 2012.

A further 1,250 council houses are promised in the next five years.