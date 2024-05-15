How ‘nervous’ role in Fife school play started Baby Reindeer star’s acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How ‘nervous’ role in Fife school play started Baby Reindeer star’s acting career

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, has praised his "amazing" drama teachers at Madras College.

By Ben MacDonald
Richard Gadd's acting career started in a production of Macbeth at Madras College. Image: Madras College/Ed Miller/Netflix
Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has praised the “amazing” Fife drama teachers who convinced him to take on his first “nervous” role in a school play.

The Wormit comedian has become a global star after his series – which he claims is based on his real-life experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted – became one of the top shows on Netflix.

Gadd has now revealed how his early days at Madras College in St Andrews helped shape him as a performer.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter during a visit to LA, the 35-year-old was asked what first convinced him he had a future in the performing arts.

‘Amazing’ Fife drama teachers helped start Richard Gadd’s acting career

He said: “The turning point for me came when I did a school play.

“I had these amazing drama teachers (Robin and Patricia), who cared so much.

“They really encouraged me and wanted me to audition.

“I didn’t understand Shakespeare at all at that point but I did it anyway and they cast me as Macbeth.

“I just went on the journey, and started to enjoy learning lines, rehearsing and getting into character.

Where it all started: The Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

“I think we did four shows in the end at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

“I remember it felt like a drug, like adrenaline.

“I had an epiphany on stage while playing Macbeth that I wanted to give it a shot for life.”

Gadd was mentioned in the programme for the 2005 production, which can be viewed in an online Madras College archive.

A copy of the 2005 programme can be read online. Image: Madras College Archive

It described how his earliest drama performance had come as a wise man in a nativity play at Wormit Primary School.

Gadd then chose to study drama over Latin in second year at Madras College.

The programme note added: “He auditioned for Macbeth expecting a small role but instead was handed the role of Macbeth.

“This has involved endless pages of containing huge speeches (half of which had been cut after learning them).

Richard Gadd ‘both nervous and excited’ in school play

“He is both nervous and excited about performing and knows he will miss all those involved after the final curtain.”

A Christmas newsletter published by the school also told how he had excelled by giving a “wonderfully physical” performance.

Another glimpse of Gadd’s early love for performing can be seen in a YouTube video featuring him and his Madras College classmates, uploaded 16 years ago.

Gadd features at the start and end of the video, lip-syncing to the BBC’s 1997 charity cover of Lou Reed hit Perfect Day.

In the end credits, it says it was Gadd’s idea to create the video.

Gadd also appears in a YouTube video from his school days. Image: FCVDave/YouTube

Baby Reindeer has courted controversy after the woman said to be the inspiration for the show’s stalker character claimed several parts of the story are not true.

Although Fiona Harvey has admitted to knowing Gadd, she has denied sending him 41,000 emails and 106 letters as the show claims.

In response, Gadd told the Hollywood Reporter: “The internet’s always going to do its thing. I can’t really comment on that.”

He added: “I don’t agree with the sleuth thing.

“I’ve put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art.

Gadd with Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning, who plays Martha. Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“I’m called Donny Dunn (in the show). It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it’s based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let’s enjoy the world that I’ve created.

“If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary.

“I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it.

“I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”

Conversation