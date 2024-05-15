How ‘nervous’ role in Fife school play started Baby Reindeer star’s acting career

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has praised the “amazing” Fife drama teachers who convinced him to take on his first “nervous” role in a school play.

The Wormit comedian has become a global star after his series – which he claims is based on his real-life experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted – became one of the top shows on Netflix.

Gadd has now revealed how his early days at Madras College in St Andrews helped shape him as a performer.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter during a visit to LA, the 35-year-old was asked what first convinced him he had a future in the performing arts.

‘Amazing’ Fife drama teachers helped start Richard Gadd’s acting career

He said: “The turning point for me came when I did a school play.

“I had these amazing drama teachers (Robin and Patricia), who cared so much.

“They really encouraged me and wanted me to audition.

“I didn’t understand Shakespeare at all at that point but I did it anyway and they cast me as Macbeth.

“I just went on the journey, and started to enjoy learning lines, rehearsing and getting into character.

“I think we did four shows in the end at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

“I remember it felt like a drug, like adrenaline.

“I had an epiphany on stage while playing Macbeth that I wanted to give it a shot for life.”

Gadd was mentioned in the programme for the 2005 production, which can be viewed in an online Madras College archive.

It described how his earliest drama performance had come as a wise man in a nativity play at Wormit Primary School.

Gadd then chose to study drama over Latin in second year at Madras College.

The programme note added: “He auditioned for Macbeth expecting a small role but instead was handed the role of Macbeth.

“This has involved endless pages of containing huge speeches (half of which had been cut after learning them).

Richard Gadd ‘both nervous and excited’ in school play

“He is both nervous and excited about performing and knows he will miss all those involved after the final curtain.”

A Christmas newsletter published by the school also told how he had excelled by giving a “wonderfully physical” performance.

Another glimpse of Gadd’s early love for performing can be seen in a YouTube video featuring him and his Madras College classmates, uploaded 16 years ago.

Gadd features at the start and end of the video, lip-syncing to the BBC’s 1997 charity cover of Lou Reed hit Perfect Day.

In the end credits, it says it was Gadd’s idea to create the video.

Baby Reindeer has courted controversy after the woman said to be the inspiration for the show’s stalker character claimed several parts of the story are not true.

Although Fiona Harvey has admitted to knowing Gadd, she has denied sending him 41,000 emails and 106 letters as the show claims.

In response, Gadd told the Hollywood Reporter: “The internet’s always going to do its thing. I can’t really comment on that.”

He added: “I don’t agree with the sleuth thing.

“I’ve put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art.

“I’m called Donny Dunn (in the show). It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it’s based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let’s enjoy the world that I’ve created.

“If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary.

“I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it.

“I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”