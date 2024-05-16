Welcome to the Fife club that lets nature – and even tree-hugging – soothe your troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welcome to the Fife club that lets nature – and even tree-hugging – soothe your troubles

Kirkcaldy-based Flourish With Nature helps tackle anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

By Claire Warrender
Flourish With Nature manager Donald Grieve in the garden. Image: Supplied.

A Fife-based initiative is using nature, mindfulness and even tree-hugging to help people recover from isolation and addiction.

The Flourish With Nature programme runs as part of the Fife Curnie Clubs.

And it allows people to spend time in the natural world as a way of escaping the pressures of everyday life.

Participant Paul Barlow, 35, is one of those who has felt the benefit at the Flourish base at Kirkcaldy Polish Club.

“I like the meditation. It’s relaxing and good for my anxiety,” he says.

“We go on outings. We went to the Botanic Gardens in St Andrews, which was lovely.”

‘Being in the outdoors has been good for my health’

Some people are referred by mental health drop-ins or NHS addiction services, but not everyone.

Steven, from Leven, started going after his mum died and and he struggled with loneliness and anxiety.

It has helped him and he is now able to go out on his bike.

Meanwhile, Marie Gallacher, 66, began when her dog died.

“He was my life. When I went to counselling they told me about the Curnie Clubs,” she says.

“Being in the outdoors – it’s been good for my health.”

And Lianne Bell says it offers friendship without judgement.

‘It helps build confidence’

Lianne, 42, has several health issues, including anxiety and depression.

“I’ve not had a really great time with anything in my life,” she says.

Lianne Bell is enjoying the Flourish With Nature initiative in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied.

“Flourish has helped me have somewhere to go to meet people that have also gone through struggles in life.

“It helps build confidence and brings you back up when you’ve been knocked down so many times.

“At first, I didn’t want to come because I didn’t want to be around new people.

“I was scared they were going to judge me. But we all just have a laugh and make the best of the day.

“The fresh air is a good thing – it’s good for your mental health.”

Find out more about Flourish With Nature

Flourish With Nature offers a seven-week placement for 15 people at a time in Kirkcaldy.

And manager Donald Grieve says the type of issues he and his team are seeing have become more serious since Covid.

“We’re funded to work with 90 people a year through the Curnie Clubs, but we do double that, easily,” he says.

A painted stone in the Curnie Club garden. Image: Supplied.

A recent spin-off project, Grow Your Own Soup, was supported with a £1,000 small grant from Fife Communities Climate Action Network and saw participants planting their own seeds to grow veg to eat.

“People just had a go,” says Donald. “It was fantastic.”

The service is aimed at adults aged between 26 and 65 but Donald adds: “We won’t turn people away.”

Flourish With Nature runs every Thursday as part of the Fife Curnie Clubs programme.

To find out more, visit www.fassaction.org.uk/curnie-clubs-home/

Conversation