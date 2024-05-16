Welcome to the Fife club that lets nature – and even tree-hugging – soothe your troubles

A Fife-based initiative is using nature, mindfulness and even tree-hugging to help people recover from isolation and addiction.

The Flourish With Nature programme runs as part of the Fife Curnie Clubs.

And it allows people to spend time in the natural world as a way of escaping the pressures of everyday life.

Participant Paul Barlow, 35, is one of those who has felt the benefit at the Flourish base at Kirkcaldy Polish Club.

“I like the meditation. It’s relaxing and good for my anxiety,” he says.

“We go on outings. We went to the Botanic Gardens in St Andrews, which was lovely.”

‘Being in the outdoors has been good for my health’

Some people are referred by mental health drop-ins or NHS addiction services, but not everyone.

Steven, from Leven, started going after his mum died and and he struggled with loneliness and anxiety.

It has helped him and he is now able to go out on his bike.

Meanwhile, Marie Gallacher, 66, began when her dog died.

“He was my life. When I went to counselling they told me about the Curnie Clubs,” she says.

“Being in the outdoors – it’s been good for my health.”

And Lianne Bell says it offers friendship without judgement.

‘It helps build confidence’

Lianne, 42, has several health issues, including anxiety and depression.

“I’ve not had a really great time with anything in my life,” she says.

“Flourish has helped me have somewhere to go to meet people that have also gone through struggles in life.

“It helps build confidence and brings you back up when you’ve been knocked down so many times.

“At first, I didn’t want to come because I didn’t want to be around new people.

“I was scared they were going to judge me. But we all just have a laugh and make the best of the day.

“The fresh air is a good thing – it’s good for your mental health.”

Find out more about Flourish With Nature

Flourish With Nature offers a seven-week placement for 15 people at a time in Kirkcaldy.

And manager Donald Grieve says the type of issues he and his team are seeing have become more serious since Covid.

“We’re funded to work with 90 people a year through the Curnie Clubs, but we do double that, easily,” he says.

A recent spin-off project, Grow Your Own Soup, was supported with a £1,000 small grant from Fife Communities Climate Action Network and saw participants planting their own seeds to grow veg to eat.

“People just had a go,” says Donald. “It was fantastic.”

The service is aimed at adults aged between 26 and 65 but Donald adds: “We won’t turn people away.”

Flourish With Nature runs every Thursday as part of the Fife Curnie Clubs programme.

To find out more, visit www.fassaction.org.uk/curnie-clubs-home/