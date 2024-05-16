Dozens of Fife streets to be exempt from pavement parking ban

Dozens of roads across Fife will be exempt from the pavement parking ban when it is enforced.

Orders will be introduced to ensure bin lorries and emergency vehicles can still access narrow streets.

Some communities had expressed concern that forcing parked cars off walkways and fully onto the road could cause problems for larger vehicles.

The pavement parking ban allows parking attendants to issue £100 fines to drivers whose vehicles have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

The Scottish Government legislation was introduced across the country in December but has yet to be enforced in Fife.

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp says consultation with waste management teams is ongoing regarding 12 streets in his area alone.

And at a full council meeting on Thursday, he asked: “Can we be assured we’re consulting with waste teams on any exemptions necessary for them to operate before implementation.”

‘The whole process will be thought about’

Transportation spokesperson Altany Craik responded: “Yes, the aspiration that pavements are for people is a very sensible one, based on good theory.

“However, geography is often unhelpful for us and some of our streets just will not be able to do it.

“That whole process will be thought about so the law of unintended consequences doesn’t end up with streets that can’t get bin lorries down, or fire engines or ambulances, or – heaven forfend – their Amazon deliveries.”

Fife Council officers are also assessing the possible effect of “displacement parking”, where drivers park elsewhere to avoid the ban.

And IT systems need to be upgraded along with training for enforcement officers on the new rules.

Cost of introducing the pavement ban in Fife

Once preparations are complete, a report will go to the cabinet committee for approval.

The Scottish Government awarded the council just over £180,000 to help with the ban’s introduction.

However, the full cost of enforcing the pavement parking ban in Fife has yet to be added up.

But it will include £14,000 on the advertising of exemption orders on those streets not included.

New road signs and lines will cost around £70,000.

And updated parking management IT systems will come in at around £10,000..