Stephens Bakery’s £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes

Councillors have approved a £2.5 million business development in Kirkcaldy, by one of Fife’s longest-established bakery firms.

Rosyth-based Stephen’s, along with property firm Castlecroft, have permission to develop a disused area of land off Hendry Road.

The proposal includes a bakery shop, six business units and a 120-container storage business and car park.

They say it will create up to 100 jobs on a brownfield site which has lain empty for 20 years.

Planning officers had recommended rejection of the application amid fears the shop would take business away from nearby Templehall neighbourhood centre.

They also said it was inappropriate to approve retail on land earmarked for employment uses.

However, councillors ruled refusal would be “disproportionate” given the rest of the plan was acceptable.

Kirkcaldy business development has support of leading companies

Stephen’s – famous for its steak bridie – has been operating for 150 years and now has 15 outlets across Fife.

And their proposal has the backing of some of Scotland’s leading businesses, including Carr’s Flour Mill and paper bag manufacturer Smith Anderson.

They were among seven firms who wrote in support of Stephen’s Kirkcaldy application, saying it would bring jobs and regeneration.

Carr’s said: “Their growth plans enable suppliers like Carr’s to provide employment for our staff and indirectly create more local employment beyond their own business.”

There were no objections to the plan.

However, Fife Council planner Mary Stewart outlined her concerns to members of the west and central planning committee on Wednesday.

She said while the business and storage units accord with the development plan, “he proposed bakery unit is in conflict”.

Stephen’s ‘delighted with decision’

Ms Stewart added: “Whilst it’s accepted the scheme would also bring benefits in terms of reuse of vacant land and employment and training opportunities, these do not outweigh the conflict with the development plan.

“The recommendation is therefore refusal.”

Committee convener, SNP councillor David Barratt, said: “It would create jobs and investment. And given it’s a vacant site, it could be seen as a positive.”

While members backed the scheme, their approval comes with the condition the business units are built before the bakery.

Stephen’s have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision.

Joint managing director Tara Sarafilovic said: “We are delighted with the planning committee’s decision and are looking forward to getting to work, developing neglected land and bringing investment and job opportunities.

“I’m grateful for the support we received from elected representatives, as well as local people, helping this vision become a reality.”