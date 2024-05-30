Stephens Bakery’s £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephens Bakery’s £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes

Councillors said a recommendation to refuse the application was disproportionate.

By Claire Warrender
The Kirkcaldy business development is approved for the corner of Hendry Road and Hayfield Industrial Estate.
Councillors have approved a £2.5 million business development in Kirkcaldy, by one of Fife’s longest-established bakery firms.

Rosyth-based Stephen’s, along with property firm Castlecroft, have permission to develop a disused area of land off Hendry Road.

The site of the proposed Kirkcaldy business development, which has been approved.
The proposal includes a bakery shop, six business units and a 120-container storage business and car park.

They say it will create up to 100 jobs on a brownfield site which has lain empty for 20 years.

Planning officers had recommended rejection of the application amid fears the shop would take business away from nearby Templehall neighbourhood centre.

They also said it was inappropriate to approve retail on land earmarked for employment uses.

However, councillors ruled refusal would be “disproportionate” given the rest of the plan was acceptable.

Kirkcaldy business development has support of leading companies

Stephen’s – famous for its steak bridie – has been operating for 150 years and now has 15 outlets across Fife.

And their proposal has the backing of some of Scotland’s leading businesses, including Carr’s Flour Mill and paper bag manufacturer Smith Anderson.

They were among seven firms who wrote in support of Stephen’s Kirkcaldy application, saying it would bring jobs and regeneration.

Stephen’s is one of Fife’s most popular bakeries. Image: Stephens.

Carr’s said: “Their growth plans enable suppliers like Carr’s to provide employment for our staff and indirectly create more local employment beyond their own business.”

There were no objections to the plan.

However, Fife Council planner Mary Stewart outlined her concerns to members of the west and central planning committee on Wednesday.

She said while the business and storage units accord with the development plan, “he proposed bakery unit is in conflict”.

Stephen’s ‘delighted with decision’

Ms Stewart added: “Whilst it’s accepted the scheme would also bring benefits in terms of reuse of vacant land and employment and training opportunities, these do not outweigh the conflict with the development plan.

“The recommendation is therefore refusal.”

Committee convener, SNP councillor David Barratt, said: “It would create jobs and investment. And given it’s a vacant site, it could be seen as a positive.”

Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt moved the Kirkcaldy business development should be approved. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

While members backed the scheme, their approval comes with the condition the business units are built before the bakery.

Stephen’s have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision.

Joint managing director Tara Sarafilovic said: “We are delighted with the planning committee’s decision and are looking forward to getting to work, developing neglected land and bringing investment and job opportunities.

“I’m grateful for the support we received from elected representatives, as well as local people, helping this vision become a reality.”

Conversation