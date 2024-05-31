Film legend preparing special message for competitors in biggest-ever Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews

A British film legend is preparing a very special message for runners taking part in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews.

And the words of support will be broadcast to competitors on Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s race.

The annual event sees hundreds of runners, dressed in white, recreate the opening scene from the Oscar-winning movie as they run along the West Sands.

And with this year’s race coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Paris Olympics, depicted in the film, it’s lining up to be the biggest and best yet.

A record number of runners are signed up and a number of extra-special prizes are on offer.

However, the highlight won’t be revealed until the weekend.

Race organiser Ben Mcleod said: “There will be a special message going out on Facebook from someone central to the 1981 film at 7.45pm on Saturday.

“I’m not saying who it is as it’s a surprise, but it’s someone pretty significant.”

Chariots of Fire music will ring out

Ben opened up an extra 100 spaces in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach Race.

And that means 800 people, all dressed in white and many barefoot, will take to the sands to the sound of Vangellis’ famous theme music.

“We sold out in 72 hours at the beginning of February,” Ben said.

“The demand was huge this year. It’s never been as big before.”

Among the competitors is a team from St Leonard’s School, fresh from a 680-mile relay from Paris to St Andrews.

They will complete their run in celebration of Scots runner Eric Liddle’s 1924 Paris Olympics triumph on Saturday.

However, they’ve agreed to continue for another 5k on Sunday.

Special themed prizes on offer this year

Prizes include a medal that Ben says “people will be putting on their social media”.

And trophies for first, second and third finishers are in the shape of trowels, which Olympians used to use to dig out their own starting blocks.

Specially-designed T-shirts are also on offer to competitors along with a new beer from St Andrews Brewing Company, appropriately named VangALEis, for over 18s.

Ben was a restaurant manager in St Andrews until he took up teaching in 2013.

He launched the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in 2011, and was an extra when Danny Boyle remade the opening scene with Mr Bean for the London Olympics the following year.

When does the Chariots of Fire Beach Race start?

The children’s race starts at 11.30am and the main 5k is at noon.

Parking at West Sands is free but is expected to be busy.

All children receive an ice cream on finishing, with adults receiving a Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut.

Ben added: “We can’t wait to have everyone back.

“We’re super excited for Sunday and we hope everyone has a blast.

“But remember to keep an eye on the Chariots of Fire Beach Race Facebook page on Saturday night!”