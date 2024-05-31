Film legend preparing special message for competitors in biggest-ever Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Film legend preparing special message for competitors in biggest-ever Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews

The message will be broadcast ahead of Sunday's event.

By Claire Warrender
Last year's Chariots of Fire beach race
An iconic view of St Andrews from the West Sands as runners compete in last year's event. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCThomson.

A British film legend is preparing a very special message for runners taking part in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews.

And the words of support will be broadcast to competitors on Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s race.

The annual event sees hundreds of runners, dressed in white, recreate the opening scene from the Oscar-winning movie as they run along the West Sands.

Eight hundred runners are signed up for this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach Race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And with this year’s race coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Paris Olympics, depicted in the film, it’s lining up to be the biggest and best yet.

A record number of runners are signed up and a number of extra-special prizes are on offer.

However, the highlight won’t be revealed until the weekend.

Race organiser Ben Mcleod said: “There will be a special message going out on Facebook from someone central to the 1981 film at 7.45pm on Saturday.

“I’m not saying who it is as it’s a surprise, but it’s someone pretty significant.”

Chariots of Fire music will ring out

Ben opened up an extra 100 spaces in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach Race.

And that means 800 people, all dressed in white and many barefoot, will take to the sands to the sound of Vangellis’ famous theme music.

A still from the slow-motion beach run in Chariots of Fire that filmed in St Andrews.
A still from the 1981 movie starring Ian Charleston as runner Eric Liddell. Image: 20th Century Fox/Allied Stars/Enigma/Kobal/Shutterstock .

“We sold out in 72 hours at the beginning of February,” Ben said.

“The demand was huge this year. It’s never been as big before.”

Among the competitors is a team from St Leonard’s School, fresh from a 680-mile relay from Paris to St Andrews.

They will complete their run in celebration of Scots runner Eric Liddle’s 1924 Paris Olympics triumph on Saturday.

However, they’ve agreed to continue for another 5k on Sunday.

Special themed prizes on offer this year

Prizes include a medal that Ben says “people will be putting on their social media”.

And trophies for first, second and third finishers are in the shape of trowels, which Olympians used to use to dig out their own starting blocks.

The Mr Bean version for the London 2012 Olympics, in which Ben was an extra.

Specially-designed T-shirts are also on offer to competitors along with a new beer from St Andrews Brewing Company, appropriately named VangALEis, for over 18s.

Ben was a restaurant manager in St Andrews until he took up teaching in 2013.

He launched the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in 2011, and was an extra when Danny Boyle remade the opening scene with Mr Bean for the London Olympics the following year.

When does the Chariots of Fire Beach Race start?

The children’s race starts at 11.30am and the main 5k is at noon.

Parking at West Sands is free but is expected to be busy.

All children receive an ice cream on finishing, with adults receiving a Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut.

Ben added: “We can’t wait to have everyone back.

“We’re super excited for Sunday and we hope everyone has a blast.

“But remember to keep an eye on the Chariots of Fire Beach Race Facebook page on Saturday night!”

More from Fife

To go with story by Claire Warrender. Robert the Bruce is celebrating his 750th birthday with a free festival in Dunfermline this weekend Picture shows; Robert the Bruce Festival. Dunfermline. Supplied by Visit Dunfermline Date; 30/05/2024
Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce's 750th birthday
Barry Pae, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident
Generic picture of a police officer
Cowdenbeath school pupil charged after series of assaults
Police and ambulance outside Kirkcaldy High School.
Female taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Kirkcaldy school
2
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Site of proposed business units in Kirkcaldy, which have been recommended for refusal by council officers Picture shows; Hendry Road . Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Google Date; 23/05/2024
Stephens Bakery's £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thugs jailed for 'appalling' attack on strangers after Glenrothes night out
Jaroslaw Szmajda.
Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to bring down machete-swinging Fife labourer
A92 near Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes.
Three people injured after crash on A92 near Glenrothes
First Minister John Swinney leads the opening of the new rail link. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Historic moment as £116m Levenmouth rail link opens
5

Conversation