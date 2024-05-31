Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday

This weekend's special event includes a re-enactment of the Battle of Bannockburn.

By Claire Warrender
The Dunfermline festival celebrates Robert the Bruce. Image: Visit Dunfermline.
The Dunfermline festival celebrates Robert the Bruce. Image: Visit Dunfermline.

It’s Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday – and a two-day festival takes place in Dunfermline this weekend.

The free celebration – The Bruce 750 – is open to all in Pittencrieff Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The park is right next to the medieval king’s final resting place in Dunfermline Abbey.

So there is no better place to celebrate the anniversary of his birth in 1274.

The fun includes knights, nobles, warriors, entertainers and artisans.

And it’s hoped it will attract hundreds of people to Scotland’s newest city.

Children’s activities and a prize for fancy dress

Visitors can look forward to jousters charging each other on horseback, falcons hovering above and archers practising their skills.

And they’ll even get the chance to replay the Battle of Bannockburn.

Bruce Festival Dunfermline
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline includes jousting. Image: Supplied by Visit Dunfermline

Meanwhile, between the arena events, families can visit an artisan craft fair and many food and drink stalls.

Children’s events include storytelling, learning medieval skills, face painting, a bouncy castle and a funfair.

Festival-goers are encouraged to turn up in medieval fancy dress.

And the best-dressed princess or knight will win a prize.

Bruce Festival ‘bigger and better than ever’

Minstrels, sword-makers, woodworkers and monks will all chat with the public, for a real interactive medieval experience.

And of course, King Robert himself will be there, with his trusted senior noblemen and knights.

Billy George, of organisers Visit Dunfermline, said: “The Bruce Festival was a popular annual event here years ago.

“Now, thanks to support from Fife Council, the Carnegie Trust and Fife Events, we’re bringing it back bigger and better than ever.

“As well as enjoying the spectacle, visitors can also experience the fascinating history and beautiful surroundings of Scotland’s ancient capital and newest city.”

Bruce 750 is open to the public from 10am till 5pm on both days.

Conversation