Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday

It’s Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday – and a two-day festival takes place in Dunfermline this weekend.

The free celebration – The Bruce 750 – is open to all in Pittencrieff Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The park is right next to the medieval king’s final resting place in Dunfermline Abbey.

So there is no better place to celebrate the anniversary of his birth in 1274.

The fun includes knights, nobles, warriors, entertainers and artisans.

And it’s hoped it will attract hundreds of people to Scotland’s newest city.

Children’s activities and a prize for fancy dress

Visitors can look forward to jousters charging each other on horseback, falcons hovering above and archers practising their skills.

And they’ll even get the chance to replay the Battle of Bannockburn.

Meanwhile, between the arena events, families can visit an artisan craft fair and many food and drink stalls.

Children’s events include storytelling, learning medieval skills, face painting, a bouncy castle and a funfair.

Festival-goers are encouraged to turn up in medieval fancy dress.

And the best-dressed princess or knight will win a prize.

Bruce Festival ‘bigger and better than ever’

Minstrels, sword-makers, woodworkers and monks will all chat with the public, for a real interactive medieval experience.

And of course, King Robert himself will be there, with his trusted senior noblemen and knights.

Billy George, of organisers Visit Dunfermline, said: “The Bruce Festival was a popular annual event here years ago.

“Now, thanks to support from Fife Council, the Carnegie Trust and Fife Events, we’re bringing it back bigger and better than ever.

“As well as enjoying the spectacle, visitors can also experience the fascinating history and beautiful surroundings of Scotland’s ancient capital and newest city.”

Bruce 750 is open to the public from 10am till 5pm on both days.