Stuart Adamson: Biography of legendary Dunfermline rocker finally available at home town library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Stuart Adamson: Biography of legendary Dunfermline rocker finally available at home town library

Author Allan Glen said it was unfortunate the only copy was kept behind glass.

By Claire Warrender
Stuart Adamson, former Skids and Big Country guitarist. Image: Steve Fenton/Shutterstock
Stuart Adamson, former Skids and Big Country guitarist. Image: Steve Fenton/Shutterstock

A biography of Fife music legend Stuart Adamson is finally available to borrow in his home town library in Dunfermline.

Author Allan Glen donated a copy of his 2011 book about the Skids and Big Country star after discovering patrons could only view the library’s sole copy through glass.

Stuart Adamson biography author Allan Glen has donated a copy of his book to Dunfermline Carnegie Library.

Stuart Adamson: In A Big Country tells of how the rocker went from growing up in a small mining community to selling millions of albums worldwide.

The original hardback edition and two subsequent paperback versions are sold out and difficult to find.

And copies that do come up for sale tend to go for hundreds of pounds.

Allan says he only found out recently the only one available to borrow in Fife was in the small Benarty Library in Lochore.

‘Unfortunate there was no copy for loan’

“I’m from Dunfermline and spent many happy hours in the library while growing up in the town,” he said.

“There was one copy on display behind glass in Dunfermline but this cannot be removed from the library.

“This is to ensure it remains in good condition and doesn’t go missing.

The Stuart Adamson biography by Allan Glen
Allan Glen’s biography, Stuart Adamson In a Big Country. Image: Supplied by Allan Glen.

“I thought it was unfortunate there was no copy for loan.

“As such, I’ve donated a signed copy of the limited edition original hardback to Carnegie.”

The book includes a foreword by Manic Street Preachers singer James Dean Bradfield, and an introduction by Fife Rebus author Ian Rankin.

The late Stuart Adamson in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunfermline Carnegie Library manager Tracy McCafferty is delighted with Allan’s donation.

“It’s all the more special that he signed it too,” she said.

Stuart Adamson was a local legend and, through the Skids and Big Country, he earned a rightful place in Fife and Scotland’s music history.”

Stuart Adamson: From Crossgates to international fame

Big Country are currently touring the UK, which ends in Dunfermline in December.

Meanwhile, Skids – complete with original frontman Richard Jobson – are on a world tour finishing in Scotland at the end of the year.

Stuart Adamson grew up in the village of Crossgates, about a mile from Dunfermline.

A street named after the rocker in his home village of Crossgates.

And the former Beath High School pupil founded Skids in 1977 when he was 18.

Their biggest single Into The Valley hit number 10 in the charts two years later.

He quit the band in 1981 and went on to form Big Country with friend and fellow guitarist Bruce Watson.

Stuart Adamson tragically took his own life in November 2001.

His funeral service was held in Dunfermline and there are several memorials to him in the area, including a street bearing his name in Crossgates.

More from Fife

Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan announce fight outside their beloved Ibrox stadium.
Ex-Dundee striker Nacho Novo set to fight Fife TikTok star in boxing event
Last year's Chariots of Fire beach race
Film legend preparing special message for competitors in biggest-ever Chariots of Fire Beach Race…
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Robert the Bruce is celebrating his 750th birthday with a free festival in Dunfermline this weekend Picture shows; Robert the Bruce Festival. Dunfermline. Supplied by Visit Dunfermline Date; 30/05/2024
Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce's 750th birthday
Barry Pae, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident
Generic picture of a police officer
Boy, 15, charged with three assaults at Cowdenbeath school
Police and ambulance outside Kirkcaldy High School.
Female taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Kirkcaldy school
2
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Site of proposed business units in Kirkcaldy, which have been recommended for refusal by council officers Picture shows; Hendry Road . Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Google Date; 23/05/2024
Stephens Bakery's £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thugs jailed for 'appalling' attack on strangers after Glenrothes night out
Jaroslaw Szmajda.
Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to bring down machete-swinging Fife labourer

Conversation