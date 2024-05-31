‘Unique’ £150 tin man sculpture among items stolen from former Kirkcaldy Debenhams unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Unique’ £150 tin man sculpture among items stolen from former Kirkcaldy Debenhams unit

The former department store has been used to hold items for the Artisan Fridays market.

By Ellidh Aitken
The 'unique' tin man on display at the Artisan Fridays market in Kirkcaldy.
The tin man on display at the Artisan Fridays market. Image: Gillian Devine

A “unique” tin man sculpture worth £150 is among items missing after a break-in at the old Debenhams in Kirkcaldy.

The former department store holds items for the Artisan Fridays market held weekly on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, who organises the event alongside Louise Canny, found a scene of “destruction” when he arrived at the unit at around 7am on Friday morning.

‘Destruction’ at Kirkcaldy Debenhams unit after overnight break-in

He told The Courier: “I go in every Friday morning as we store the gazebos for the market there.

“The first thing I noticed this morning was that I could smell perfume, because Avon has been storing items in there too.

“It felt strange, like someone else had been in there.

“It was just destruction, they had ripped the panels off the walls and smashed mannequins.

The incident happened at the old Debenhams on Kirkcaldy’s High Street, now used as a storage unit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They had sprayed blue paint everywhere.

“The market is still going ahead today, they didn’t damage the market stuff thankfully but some of the stall holders store their goods there as well.

“It feels a bit bleak – the old New Look store is next door and it has been broken into before and the doors have been smashed up.

“It feels horrible and threatening, it all seems to be getting worse.”

Owner says stolen tin man sculpture is ‘ironically symbolic’ to Fife town

The tin man sculpture has a distinctive red heart on its chest – something owner Gillian Devine says is “ironically symbolic to Kirkcaldy and all that small businesses and locals are trying to do” there.

It was among other items believed to have been stolen in the break-in on Friday.

Gillian, who runs art and decor shop Wr&p, said: “I am just a bit fed up of it.

“He has a selling price of £150 and we buy from suppliers that would normally only sell in England so he is quite unique here.

“It is the principle that gets us the most.

The tin man displayed at Wr&p. Image: Gillian Devine

“The red heart on our tin man is ironically symbolic to Kirkcaldy and all that small businesses and local people are trying to do to promote and support our town, only to suffer from the frustration and devastation this kind of trespassing and destruction causes.

“It’s quite heartbreaking in already challenging times.

“We have been starting to go to the market but were not attending this week.”

Gillian, 61, previously ran her Wr&p shop on Kirkcaldy’s High Street but moved to Kirk Wynd due to other problems with shoplifters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 11.15am on Friday, 31 May, 2024 officers received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy, which is believed to have happened over night.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Man, 72, treated after being hit by car outside Victoria Hospital
Kevin Buttercase funeral procession honoured by 50-strong tractor convoy.
Wife's tribute to 'bighearted' Fife farm worker, 39, honoured with 50-tractor funeral convoy
Big Country singer Stuart Adamson on stage
Stuart Adamson: Biography of legendary Dunfermline rocker finally available at home town library
Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan announce fight outside their beloved Ibrox stadium.
Ex-Dundee striker Nacho Novo set to fight Fife TikTok star in boxing event
Last year's Chariots of Fire beach race
Film legend preparing special message for competitors in biggest-ever Chariots of Fire Beach Race…
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Robert the Bruce is celebrating his 750th birthday with a free festival in Dunfermline this weekend Picture shows; Robert the Bruce Festival. Dunfermline. Supplied by Visit Dunfermline Date; 30/05/2024
Two-day festival in Dunfermline to celebrate Robert the Bruce's 750th birthday
Barry Pae, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident
Generic picture of a police officer
Boy, 15, charged with three assaults at Cowdenbeath school
Police and ambulance outside Kirkcaldy High School.
Female taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Kirkcaldy school
2
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening

Conversation