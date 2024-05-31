Man, 72, treated after being hit by car outside Victoria Hospital

A pensioner has been treated at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital after being hit by a vehicle at its entrance.

Police were called to the hospital on Hayfield Road just before 2pm on Friday.

The man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.55pm on Friday we were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Hayfield Road.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 72-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service was approached for comment.