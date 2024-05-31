Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dunfermline

Fire crews were called to tackle a house fire in Dunfermline.

Emergency services descended on Shearer Square in the Fife town on Friday evening.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Two appliances remain at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that they were alerted to the incident shortly before 5.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call to attend a house fire at Shearer Square in Dunfermline at 5.25pm.

“We mobilised three appliances to the scene. There are still two in attendance.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.