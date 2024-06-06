Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic

Cyclists say the cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge is dangerous.

By Claire Warrender
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole.

St Andrews cyclists risk being blown into oncoming traffic as they negotiate a dangerous cycle path to Guardbridge.

And they are now petitioning Fife Council for urgent improvements.

The cycle path is used by people travelling to and from Leuchars railway station and St Andrews University’s Eden Campus in Guardbridge.

The surface on the popular St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path is in poor condition.
The surface on the popular route is in poor condition. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole

However, part of the route along the A91 is narrow and has no safety barrier.

And cyclists say they often come up alongside pedestrians on the poorly-surfaced track.

Their petition follows a decade-long campaign for upgrades to the four-mile route.

And it calls on the council to prioritise investment “without delay”.

The petition was started by cyclist Lydia Cole in conjunction with St Andrews Space for Cycling, which aims to make St Andrews the most cycling-friendly town in Scotland.

She said: “This is not acceptable for a town and country encouraging personal actions towards achieving national net zero goals.”

Danger of collisions on unsafe St Andrews cycle path

The A91 is Fife’s second busiest road after the A92, carrying thousands of vehicles travelling up to 60mph.

While two thirds of the cycle path is described as excellent, the final section is a problem.

Cyclists take to the road to avoid a hedge. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole.

Lydia added: “In strong winds, which are increasingly common, cyclists risk being blown into oncoming traffic on one side or down a steep bank into fields on the other.

“There is also a danger of collisions between cyclists and walkers, resulting from limited space and poor signage.”

The campaign is supported by St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston, who is herself a keen cyclist.

Ms Liston described the route as “very dangerous”.

‘It has to be sorted out’

And she said: “It doesn’t meet anything like the standard.

“We know people are loathe to let their children cycle between St Andrews and Guardbridge, just because of that bit. It’s unpleasant.”

Councillor Jane Ann Liston is in favour of St Andrews becoming a 20mph zone.
Councillor Jane Ann Liston is a keen cyclist.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The cycle path was installed around 25 years ago and it is understood the narrow portion is the result of a landowner declining to sell to the council.

However, Ms Liston said: “If we’re serious about trying to get people out of cars and on to active transport, it has to be sorted out.”

Fife Council’s lead consultant Allan McLean said creating extra space for cyclists would take a major realignment of the A91.

He added, however: “We are aware of the issues and there are plans to upgrade the surface of the footway this financial year.

“We are also getting in touch with local landowners to see if there is any potential for creating a path through adjacent fields.”

Conversation