Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic

St Andrews cyclists risk being blown into oncoming traffic as they negotiate a dangerous cycle path to Guardbridge.

And they are now petitioning Fife Council for urgent improvements.

The cycle path is used by people travelling to and from Leuchars railway station and St Andrews University’s Eden Campus in Guardbridge.

However, part of the route along the A91 is narrow and has no safety barrier.

And cyclists say they often come up alongside pedestrians on the poorly-surfaced track.

Their petition follows a decade-long campaign for upgrades to the four-mile route.

And it calls on the council to prioritise investment “without delay”.

The petition was started by cyclist Lydia Cole in conjunction with St Andrews Space for Cycling, which aims to make St Andrews the most cycling-friendly town in Scotland.

She said: “This is not acceptable for a town and country encouraging personal actions towards achieving national net zero goals.”

Danger of collisions on unsafe St Andrews cycle path

The A91 is Fife’s second busiest road after the A92, carrying thousands of vehicles travelling up to 60mph.

While two thirds of the cycle path is described as excellent, the final section is a problem.

Lydia added: “In strong winds, which are increasingly common, cyclists risk being blown into oncoming traffic on one side or down a steep bank into fields on the other.

“There is also a danger of collisions between cyclists and walkers, resulting from limited space and poor signage.”

The campaign is supported by St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston, who is herself a keen cyclist.

Ms Liston described the route as “very dangerous”.

‘It has to be sorted out’

And she said: “It doesn’t meet anything like the standard.

“We know people are loathe to let their children cycle between St Andrews and Guardbridge, just because of that bit. It’s unpleasant.”

The cycle path was installed around 25 years ago and it is understood the narrow portion is the result of a landowner declining to sell to the council.

However, Ms Liston said: “If we’re serious about trying to get people out of cars and on to active transport, it has to be sorted out.”

Fife Council’s lead consultant Allan McLean said creating extra space for cyclists would take a major realignment of the A91.

He added, however: “We are aware of the issues and there are plans to upgrade the surface of the footway this financial year.

“We are also getting in touch with local landowners to see if there is any potential for creating a path through adjacent fields.”