Hunt for man who ‘acted inappropriately’ towards teenager in Dunfermline

Police are on the hunt for a man who “acted inappropriately” towards a teenager in Dunfermline.

The man acted suspiciously towards the 17-year-old male in the grounds of Dunfermline High School on Jennie Rennie’s Road around 4pm on Wednesday.

The teenager – who is not a pupil at the school – was at the astroturf football park when the man “acted inappropriately” towards him.

Officers have described the incident as a “distressing experience” for the victim.

The suspect is described as aged between 20 and 30 years old, of Asian appearance, 5ft 6ins and with short black hair.

He was wearing brown/beige sliders, black joggers with white markings on the legs, a black jacket with a white t-shirt underneath and a black baseball cap.

Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident.

Detective Constable Douglas Potter said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man involved.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have noticed a man matching the suspect’s description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“We would also ask any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check in case they have captured the man involved or anything else which could be significant.

“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern in the local community.

“We are working closely alongside our colleagues in Education and will have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2966 of Wednesday June 5.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.