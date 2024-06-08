Woman, 41, who went missing from Kirkcaldy has been found

A 41-year-old woman who went missing from Kirkcaldy has been found.

An appeal was launched to trace Natasha Fisher, also known as Natasha Barbara, who was last seen in the Hayfield Road area of the Fife town at around 9pm on Thursday, June 6.

Police have now confirmed she has been found.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal for 41-year-old Natasha Fisher, who had been reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area.

“Natasha has now been traced. Thank you again.”