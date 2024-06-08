Fife Woman, 41, who went missing from Kirkcaldy has been found Natasha Fisher, also known as Natasha Barbara, was last seen on Thursday, June 6. By Chloe Burrell June 8 2024, 4:27pm June 8 2024, 4:27pm Share Woman, 41, who went missing from Kirkcaldy has been found Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5004811/natasha-fisher-missing-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Natasha Fisher, from Kirkcaldy, has been found. Image: Police Scotland A 41-year-old woman who went missing from Kirkcaldy has been found. An appeal was launched to trace Natasha Fisher, also known as Natasha Barbara, who was last seen in the Hayfield Road area of the Fife town at around 9pm on Thursday, June 6. Police have now confirmed she has been found. A spokesperson said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal for 41-year-old Natasha Fisher, who had been reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area. “Natasha has now been traced. Thank you again.”
