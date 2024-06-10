St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day one

Students from four schools at the uni received their degrees across two ceremonies.

Celebrating milestones with the best people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Celebrating milestones with the best people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & Katherine Ferries

The 2024 summer graduations at St Andrews University got under way on Monday.

Hundreds of students celebrated with fellow classmates and their families during ceremonies at Younger Hall.

Students from the schools of classics, psychology and neuroscience, physics and astronomy and philosophical, anthropological and film studies graduated on Monday.

More ceremonies will take place throughout the week.

Our photographer was there to capture day one of St Andrews University’s summer graduations.

Graceful and determined, the procession glides forward, carrying with it an electric sense of anticipation that ignites the atmosphere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With purposeful strides, the procession advances, a sense of anticipation enveloping the air, as eager family and friends await the imminent arrival of the graduates at the majestic St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Emerging from Younger Hall, the procession moves with purpose towards the St Salvador Quadrangle, where eager family and friends await, ready to celebrate the graduates’ achievements. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Leaving behind the familiar sights of St Andrews, the graduates step into the future, united by their shared experiences. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With smiles on their faces and excitement in their hearts, the group of graduates say goodbye to St Andrew’s, ready to conquer the world. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
As the group of graduates depart St Andrews, they carry with them memories of late-night study sessions and lifelong friendships. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In a bittersweet moment, the graduates take one last look at St Andrews before heading off to write the next chapter of their lives. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With every step towards St Salvador Quadrangle, the graduates are reminded of the unwavering support and encouragement that have guided them through their academic endeavours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Leaving Younger Hall behind, the graduates march onwards towards St Salvador Quadrangle, where the promise of a bright future awaits amidst the cheers of family and friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With heads held high and hearts full of gratitude, the graduates make their way to St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With smiles as bright as their futures, the graduates walk, happy and proud, their achievements shining in every step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With years of dedication and experience, these grads walk confidently towards their next chapter. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amidst cheers and applause, the graduates walk, their happiness and pride palpable in every stride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With beaming smiles and joyful waves, the graduates greet their loved ones, radiating happiness and gratitude. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In a sea of happiness, the graduates smile and wave, their expressions a reflection of the joy that fills their hearts on this special day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In a display of happiness and gratitude, this graduate smiles and waves, acknowledging the love and support that has guided them to this moment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With smiles that reach from ear to ear and waves that convey boundless excitement, the graduates celebrate their achievements with infectious enthusiasm. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Radiant with joy, happy students clutch bouquets, a vibrant symbol of their accomplishments and the bright futures ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amidst the beauty of St Andrews in summertime, graduates gather to mark the culmination of their academic journey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With heads held high and spirits soaring, proud students gather to celebrate their academic milestones and the bright futures ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
As the summer breeze sweeps through St Andrews, graduates gather to celebrate their accomplishments amidst the beauty of the season. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
An excited Duncan Hamilton from New York City who studied psychology is welcomed into the St Salvador Quadrangle following the graduations by family and friends who shared in the excitement of the culmination of many years of hard work and study. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amidst hugs, high-fives, and happy tears, proud students come together to celebrate their shared successes and the bonds forged along the way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With excitement in their hearts and gratitude in their souls, proud students unite to celebrate their achievements and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In a chorus of laughter and joy, proud students celebrate the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In a whirlwind of emotions, graduates exchange big hugs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jagoda Feder from Poland and Maria Bitar from Lebanon don Stockholm hats, a tradition cherished by graduates on this momentous day of celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Anne Corcoran from Massachusetts, USA, Avery Maclear from Connecticut, USA, Emily Purvis from Geneva, and Katherine Annicelli from New York proudly follow their graduation. Each brings their unique blend of expertise and passion to the world. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jagoda Feder from Poland studied Psychology and Social Anthropology. Maria Bitar from Lebanon studied Psychology joined by friends and family as they celebrate wearing hats from Stockholm where graduates wear them on graduation day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sisters Sally and Sedra Alnuaimi from the UAE Sally graduated in Neuroscience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Brendan Au from Hong Kong Studied Psychology poses for a family pic following the graduation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sisters Sally and Sedra Alnuaimi from the UAE with her family Sally graduated in Neuroscience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kin Cheung from Hong Kong, Psychology graduate, poses for a memorable family portrait, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University School of Classics School of Psychology and Neuroscience graduated today in the first summer graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Songlin Jiang from Eastern China who studied Classics checks up on the graduations in the Courier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Classmates and best friends, Clarinda MacLeod from Aberdeen and Mubaraka Moonin from London celebrate their graduation together, their bond as strong as their academic achievements. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Anna Blankenship from Alabama, USA, showcasing her passion for Classics, and Sunesha Perera from Sri Lanka, a dedicated student of Neuroscience, capture a cherished moment with friends and family post-graduation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Anne Corcoran from Massachusetts, USA, delving into Psychology, Avery Maclear from Connecticut, USA, with a focus on Psychology and Sustainable Development, Emily Purvis from Geneva, specializing in Neuroscience, and Katherine Annicelli from New York, mastering Psychology and Sustainable Development, gather with loved ones for a cherished post-graduation photo. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

 

More from Fife

Body recovered Firth of Forth
Body recovered from Firth of Forth near railway bridge
person hit on railway line between Haymarket and North Queensferry
Rail services between Edinburgh and Dundee disrupted after person hit by train on Fife…
The B922 near Cluny.
Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife
Emergency services at Glenrothes industrial estate
Fire officers in hazmat suits called to report of potential chemical leak at Glenrothes…
The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is looking to fill its empty units. Image: Focus Estate Fund
‘New brands’ for Glenrothes a priority says shopping centre manager
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins
Police blocking the B922 in Cluny. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Fife road shut overnight after crash at bridge over river
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife as Scotland prepare to face Germany

Conversation