Fife St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day one Students from four schools at the uni received their degrees across two ceremonies. Celebrating milestones with the best people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster & Katherine Ferries June 10 2024, 5:52pm The 2024 summer graduations at St Andrews University got under way on Monday. Hundreds of students celebrated with fellow classmates and their families during ceremonies at Younger Hall. Students from the schools of classics, psychology and neuroscience, physics and astronomy and philosophical, anthropological and film studies graduated on Monday. More ceremonies will take place throughout the week. Our photographer was there to capture day one of St Andrews University’s summer graduations. Graceful and determined, the procession glides forward, carrying with it an electric sense of anticipation that ignites the atmosphere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With purposeful strides, the procession advances, a sense of anticipation enveloping the air, as eager family and friends await the imminent arrival of the graduates at the majestic St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Emerging from Younger Hall, the procession moves with purpose towards the St Salvador Quadrangle, where eager family and friends await, ready to celebrate the graduates’ achievements. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Leaving behind the familiar sights of St Andrews, the graduates step into the future, united by their shared experiences. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With smiles on their faces and excitement in their hearts, the group of graduates say goodbye to St Andrew’s, ready to conquer the world. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson As the group of graduates depart St Andrews, they carry with them memories of late-night study sessions and lifelong friendships. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In a bittersweet moment, the graduates take one last look at St Andrews before heading off to write the next chapter of their lives. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With every step towards St Salvador Quadrangle, the graduates are reminded of the unwavering support and encouragement that have guided them through their academic endeavours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Leaving Younger Hall behind, the graduates march onwards towards St Salvador Quadrangle, where the promise of a bright future awaits amidst the cheers of family and friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With heads held high and hearts full of gratitude, the graduates make their way to St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With smiles as bright as their futures, the graduates walk, happy and proud, their achievements shining in every step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With years of dedication and experience, these grads walk confidently towards their next chapter. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Amidst cheers and applause, the graduates walk, their happiness and pride palpable in every stride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With beaming smiles and joyful waves, the graduates greet their loved ones, radiating happiness and gratitude. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In a sea of happiness, the graduates smile and wave, their expressions a reflection of the joy that fills their hearts on this special day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In a display of happiness and gratitude, this graduate smiles and waves, acknowledging the love and support that has guided them to this moment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With smiles that reach from ear to ear and waves that convey boundless excitement, the graduates celebrate their achievements with infectious enthusiasm. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Radiant with joy, happy students clutch bouquets, a vibrant symbol of their accomplishments and the bright futures ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Amidst the beauty of St Andrews in summertime, graduates gather to mark the culmination of their academic journey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With heads held high and spirits soaring, proud students gather to celebrate their academic milestones and the bright futures ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson As the summer breeze sweeps through St Andrews, graduates gather to celebrate their accomplishments amidst the beauty of the season. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson An excited Duncan Hamilton from New York City who studied psychology is welcomed into the St Salvador Quadrangle following the graduations by family and friends who shared in the excitement of the culmination of many years of hard work and study. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Amidst hugs, high-fives, and happy tears, proud students come together to celebrate their shared successes and the bonds forged along the way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With excitement in their hearts and gratitude in their souls, proud students unite to celebrate their achievements and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In a chorus of laughter and joy, proud students celebrate the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In a whirlwind of emotions, graduates exchange big hugs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Jagoda Feder from Poland and Maria Bitar from Lebanon don Stockholm hats, a tradition cherished by graduates on this momentous day of celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Anne Corcoran from Massachusetts, USA, Avery Maclear from Connecticut, USA, Emily Purvis from Geneva, and Katherine Annicelli from New York proudly follow their graduation. Each brings their unique blend of expertise and passion to the world. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Jagoda Feder from Poland studied Psychology and Social Anthropology. Maria Bitar from Lebanon studied Psychology joined by friends and family as they celebrate wearing hats from Stockholm where graduates wear them on graduation day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Sisters Sally and Sedra Alnuaimi from the UAE Sally graduated in Neuroscience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Brendan Au from Hong Kong Studied Psychology poses for a family pic following the graduation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Sisters Sally and Sedra Alnuaimi from the UAE with her family Sally graduated in Neuroscience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Kin Cheung from Hong Kong, Psychology graduate, poses for a memorable family portrait, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University School of Classics School of Psychology and Neuroscience graduated today in the first summer graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Songlin Jiang from Eastern China who studied Classics checks up on the graduations in the Courier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Classmates and best friends, Clarinda MacLeod from Aberdeen and Mubaraka Moonin from London celebrate their graduation together, their bond as strong as their academic achievements. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Anna Blankenship from Alabama, USA, showcasing her passion for Classics, and Sunesha Perera from Sri Lanka, a dedicated student of Neuroscience, capture a cherished moment with friends and family post-graduation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Anne Corcoran from Massachusetts, USA, delving into Psychology, Avery Maclear from Connecticut, USA, with a focus on Psychology and Sustainable Development, Emily Purvis from Geneva, specializing in Neuroscience, and Katherine Annicelli from New York, mastering Psychology and Sustainable Development, gather with loved ones for a cherished post-graduation photo. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
