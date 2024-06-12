Fife Best pictures from day three of St Andrews University graduations 2024 Students from another four schools have received their degrees. Happy Graduation Day to all the graduates! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Wishing you all the success and happiness as you embark on the next chapter of your journey. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster & Katherine Ferries June 12 2024, 7:38pm June 12 2024, 7:38pm Share Best pictures from day three of St Andrews University graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5005731/st-andrews-university-graduations-2024-pictures-day-three/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds more students have received their degrees during the 2024 St Andrews University graduations. Students from four schools at the prestigious university received their awards over two ceremonies at Younger Hall on Wednesday. That included students from the schools of art history, biology, computer science and modern languages. Our galleries have already showcased students who graduated on day one and day two. Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action from day three. Piper leads the procession, their melodic notes echoing through the air, marking the beginning of a grand celebration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates Sasha Winter from California and Manon Vaudois from France at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates parade around St Salvators Quadrangle at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates make their way in the procession to St Salvators Quad at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Family memories are made at St Andrews University! Congratulations to all graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Amidst the summer breeze, St Andrews Uni comes alive with the vibrant energy of graduation day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson With purposeful strides, the procession advances, a sense of anticipation enveloping the air, as eager family and friends await the imminent arrival of the graduates at the majestic St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates Rachel Adams from Glasgow with previous graduate Kyra Guenther from New Jersey and Emma Stoddart from Edinburgh at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson With smiles on their faces and excitement in their hearts, the group of graduates say goodbye to St Andrew’s, ready to conquer the world. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates Amelia Perry and Natasha Long from England at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Siddheshwari Thakur from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Xiaoyang Jiang from China. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson In a proud family moment, graduates gather outside to capture cherished photos, surrounded by the love and support of their families. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Amidst smiles and joy, graduates bask in the glow of achievement, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Caps off to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson With beaming smiles and joyful waves, the graduates greet their loved ones, radiating happiness and gratitude. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Yeonje Cho from South Korea with family at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Happiness is graduating! Congratulations to all the joyful graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The joy of graduation! Happy graduates celebrating their success! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates make their way in the procession to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beaming with pride and happiness! Congratulations to all the happy graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A proud moment as graduates make their way to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Megan Gore from England. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates parade around St Salvator’s Quadrangle at St Andrews University Graduations on Wednesday 12th June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The procession to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University marks the start of new beginnings for our graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The journey begins! Congratulations to all the graduates on their incredible achievements! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Congratulations to all the graduates! The hard work has paid off, and the future is bright! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates smile from ear to ear and celebrate with their families after the ceremony! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Celebrating the end of one chapter and the start of another! Congratulations to all the graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles and family reunions – the perfect end to a graduation day! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends and family cheer enthusiastically as the graduates arrive, celebrating their hard-earned achievements and the bright futures that await them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Samiray Hatayan from Kenya with her family at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Celebrating achievements and family love with smiles all around! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A heartwarming moment as Emma Hilton-Balfe from Manchester is surprised by her cousin Sophi Hilton at her graduation! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates Beatrice Winkler, Kathleen Bulger and Sophie Michi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate friends Milan Csoka from Hungary and Titania Freire-Laroe from Ecuador. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Isabelle Trower from Scotland with her family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Celebrating with loved ones! Graduate Emma Hilton-Balfe shares this special day with family, including their adorable dog! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sharing the joy of success! Graduate Olivia Feather-Moore from England embraces her family’s support on this special day of graduation! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Overflowing with happiness and pride! Congratulations to all the graduates on their remarkable achievements! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Sean Vincent Fernandex from Dubai at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Ahira Varkey from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson From England to St Andrews, congratulations to Graduate Serena Mundy for her exceptional journey and achievements at St Andrews University Graduations! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Serena Mundy with family from England at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Conversation