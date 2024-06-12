Best pictures from day three of St Andrews University graduations 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures from day three of St Andrews University graduations 2024

Students from another four schools have received their degrees.

Happy Graduation Day to all the graduates! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Wishing you all the success and happiness as you embark on the next chapter of your journey. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happy Graduation Day to all the graduates! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Wishing you all the success and happiness as you embark on the next chapter of your journey. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds more students have received their degrees during the 2024 St Andrews University graduations.

Students from four schools at the prestigious university received their awards over two ceremonies at Younger Hall on Wednesday.

That included students from the schools of art history, biology, computer science and modern languages.

Our galleries have already showcased students who graduated on day one and day two.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action from day three.

Piper leads the procession, their melodic notes echoing through the air, marking the beginning of a grand celebration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Sasha Winter from California and Manon Vaudois from France at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates parade around St Salvators Quadrangle at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates make their way in the procession to St Salvators Quad at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Family memories are made at St Andrews University! Congratulations to all graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amidst the summer breeze, St Andrews Uni comes alive with the vibrant energy of graduation day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
With purposeful strides, the procession advances, a sense of anticipation enveloping the air, as eager family and friends await the imminent arrival of the graduates at the majestic St Salvador Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Rachel Adams from Glasgow with previous graduate Kyra Guenther from New Jersey and Emma Stoddart from Edinburgh at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
With smiles on their faces and excitement in their hearts, the group of graduates say goodbye to St Andrew’s, ready to conquer the world. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Amelia Perry and Natasha Long from England at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Siddheshwari Thakur from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Xiaoyang Jiang from China. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
In a proud family moment, graduates gather outside to capture cherished photos, surrounded by the love and support of their families. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amidst smiles and joy, graduates bask in the glow of achievement, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Caps off to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
With beaming smiles and joyful waves, the graduates greet their loved ones, radiating happiness and gratitude. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Yeonje Cho from South Korea with family at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happiness is graduating! Congratulations to all the joyful graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The joy of graduation! Happy graduates celebrating their success! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates make their way in the procession to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beaming with pride and happiness! Congratulations to all the happy graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A proud moment as graduates make their way to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Megan Gore from England. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates parade around St Salvator’s Quadrangle at St Andrews University Graduations on Wednesday 12th June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The procession to St Salvator’s Quad at St Andrews University marks the start of new beginnings for our graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The journey begins! Congratulations to all the graduates on their incredible achievements! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Congratulations to all the graduates! The hard work has paid off, and the future is bright! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates smile from ear to ear and celebrate with their families after the ceremony! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrating the end of one chapter and the start of another! Congratulations to all the graduates! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles and family reunions – the perfect end to a graduation day! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends and family cheer enthusiastically as the graduates arrive, celebrating their hard-earned achievements and the bright futures that await them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Samiray Hatayan from Kenya with her family at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrating achievements and family love with smiles all around! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A heartwarming moment as Emma Hilton-Balfe from Manchester is surprised by her cousin Sophi Hilton at her graduation! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Beatrice Winkler, Kathleen Bulger and Sophie Michi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate friends Milan Csoka from Hungary and Titania Freire-Laroe from Ecuador. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Isabelle Trower from Scotland with her family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrating with loved ones! Graduate Emma Hilton-Balfe shares this special day with family, including their adorable dog! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sharing the joy of success! Graduate Olivia Feather-Moore from England embraces her family’s support on this special day of graduation! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Overflowing with happiness and pride! Congratulations to all the graduates on their remarkable achievements! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Sean Vincent Fernandex from Dubai at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Ahira Varkey from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From England to St Andrews, congratulations to Graduate Serena Mundy for her exceptional journey and achievements at St Andrews University Graduations! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Serena Mundy with family from England at St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Fife

How the new Kincardine Health Centre could look.
New planning application for Kincardine Health Centre despite funding limbo
crash A91 near Cupar
Police and paramedics at three-vehicle crash near Cupar
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
Multiple emergency services called to crash near Glenrothes
Police forensic officers at the scene on Taylor Street in Methil.
Man may have lain dead in Methil flat for weeks before being found
Renowned Fife sculptor David Mach is taking part in this year's Largo Arts Week.
Fife 'Robinson Crusoe village' gearing up for Largo Arts Week
Man holding phone on dark background
Perth courier 'infatuated by dark web' during Covid had phone full of abuse images
Peter Hemsworth, Queensferry Crossing
100mph biker with 'worst record' locked up again after Queensferry Crossing chase
Aaron Kyle
Fife domestic abuser threatened to set victim on fire
The Markinch biomass plant. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Plans revealed for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant to power hundreds of households
Graduates Olivia from Glasgow, Chloe from Glasgow, and Phoebe from Kent share this special moment with friends and family, marking the culmination of their academic journey. All pictures by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day two

Conversation